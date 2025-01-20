Herro and the Heat take on Avdija and the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (14-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Miami Heat in non-conference play.

The Heat have gone 11-8 at home. Miami is sixth in the NBA averaging 14.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0% from deep. Tyler Herro leads the team averaging 3.9 makes while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range.

The Trail Blazers are 5-16 in road games. Portland is fifth in the Western Conference with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 2.9.

The Heat are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.9% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 46.2% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 45.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Heat.

Deni Avdija is averaging 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Trail Blazers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 111.0 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 107.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Nikola Jovic: day to day (elbow), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel).

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Donovan Clingan: out (ankke).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press