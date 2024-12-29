Hermoso in advanced talks with Fenerbahce

Mario Hermoso is looking to leave Roma in the coming weeks after failing to impose himself following his summer move to the Italian capital.

The Spanish defender is said to be unsatisfied with his limited minutes under coach Claudio Ranieri and wants to try his luck elsewhere.

According to La Repubblica, Fenerbahce have made concrete steps to sign him in January.

The newspaper claims that Hermoso is in advanced talks with the Turkish giants.

His arrival has already been approved by Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho who has requested an additional centreback to his orders.