Here's Why We Think Itera (OB:ITE) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Itera (OB:ITE). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Itera Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Itera's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Itera maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.5% to kr560m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

OB:ITE Income Statement April 7th 2020

Since Itera is no giant, with a market capitalization of kr676m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Itera Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news is that Itera insiders spent a whopping kr8.5m on stock in just one year, and I didn't see any selling. As if for a flower bud approaching bloom, I become an expectant observer, anticipating with hope, that something splendid is coming. We also note that it was the Chief Executive Officer, Arne Mjøs, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying kr4.4m for shares at about kr9.10 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Itera bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have kr229m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 34% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Itera Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Itera's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Itera .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

