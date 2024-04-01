Here's How Spring's Mercury Retrograde Will Affect You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Mercury retrograde begins on April 1 and according to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas' predictions, it's going to be "a fiery one"

Feeling that kind of way? Yeah, you have Mercury retrograde to blame!

It's that time of the year that has everyone feeling in a funk because the often-dreaded planetary movement begins on April 1 this year, coincidentally coinciding with April Fool's Day.

A retrograde occurs when a planet appears to be moving backward in the sky, which celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas tells PEOPLE can result in periods often of "confusion, delay and frustration." However, this event is just an optical illusion from our vantage point on Earth as planets don't actually move backward).

Mercury turns retrograde around three to four times a year, a frequency more than any other planet. As for the approaching event in particular, Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — predicts it to be "a fiery one" with effects lasting until April 25 (and for some, even May 2024)!

Aries is the zodiac sign Mercury will be retrograding in this spring, notes Thomas, which is likely to "bring confusion to how we pursue our passions, goals and endeavors." He says it can also cause us to feel "fired up" about our own desires and feel "quite angry and frustrated" with obstacles we might face in the future.

To combat this negative energy, Thomas suggests "taking a step back to realize that we are being given an opportunity to find new solutions and answers that will refine and empower our progress moving forward."

To find out what Spring's Mercury retrograde could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!



Aries (March 21-April 19)

Getty Aries zodiac sign

Get ready for the greatest test, Aries. The test of patience, that is — which is why Thomas says you should consider how you can "unplug and practice mindfulness" around this retrograde.

Mercury will be causing "all sorts of drama" in your zodiac sign, which Thomas predicts "will cause challenges and hurdles to pop up in regards to every project, plan or desire you set your mind upon."

Instead of fighting the current, go with the flow! "Nothing will proceed now," notes Thomas, "So it is best to chill."

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Getty Taurus zodiac sign

Feeling frazzled, Taurus? "You’re going to need to focus on your mental health," says Thomas.

This Mercury retrograde period might make you feel like "your anxiety, frustration and insecurity is all over place," he puts forth. "You may be obsessing about closure or baggage. Secrets, hidden enemies, and unresolved situations may haunt you."

Thomas' suggestion? "Try to release what is blocking you from moving forward."

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Getty Gemini zodiac sign

Hang in there, Gemini, your planetary ruler is going retrograde! Mercury's apparent planetary movement "will bring mischief to your friendships, social life and network," predicts Thomas.

"Miscommunication could happen with people that you know," he puts forth, noting that drama may result. On the other hand, he says "old friends and flames may return to you" during this time, too!

If you’d like to reunite with anyone, Thomas advises you "do so now" because "you could enjoy reconnection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Getty Cancer zodiac sign

Pace yourself, Cancer! "You’ll want to race headfirst in work matters, but you’ll need to take two steps backward before you do so, advises Thomas. "Mercury retrograde will bring thunderstorms to your career and professional projects."

"Delays, conflicts with a boss or challenging news around your ambitions, success or public recognition could all manifest," he continues. "Don’t launch new projects, they will fail."

Thinking of returning to a previous employer? Thomas says to "reach out now." He adds, "Consider reviewing your plans and fine-tuning them."



Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Getty Leo zodiac sign

Hindsight is 20/20, right Leo? "The universe is encouraging you to expand your perspective," says Thomas, "but you may instead notice that you’re reviewing old visions, ideologies and progress now."

Thomas adds that some of you may even be experiencing some "frustrations" around academics, media endeavors or legalities. "Something is up for review," he says.

If you can revisit old destinations, spiritual teachings or colleagues, he predicts you'll instead "use this energy in a positive way."

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Getty Virgo zodiac sign

It's time to dial in, Virgo! "You’re going to need to take a microscope to your relationships now, especially what you give and receive," says Thomas. "The Mercury retrograde phase stirs the pot on all levels within partnership."

"You’ll be feeling a significant connection is not balanced," he continues. "You could be having trust or sharing issues. This could instead bring frustration to assets or investments, as well or delays around debts, payouts or settlements."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Getty Libra zodiac sign

It's time to face the truth in your connections, Libra! Spring's Mercury retrograde period "will bring confusion and miscommunication to your partnerships and relationships," predicts Thomas. "This may bring friction or cause you to wonder why you’re not on the same page."

This Mercury retrograde may even "bring back an old partner in business or love to you," adds Thomas. "If you’d like to reconnect with someone, use the time now."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Getty Scorpio zodiac sign

Breathe in and breathe out, Scorpio. "This Mercury retrograde will bring headaches around work and employment matters," predicts Thomas.

"You may sense confusion with coworkers or around projects and responsibilities," he says. "Someone may up and quit, causing all sorts of matters to spin off the rails." If you’d like to reconnect with an old employer, Thomas suggests you "do so now."

Elsewhere in his prediction, Thomas says "you could be reviewing a challenge around your routines, physical health or even a pet."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Getty Sagittarius zodiac sign

Love on the brain, Sagittarius? "You'll be seeing all sorts of confusion around dating, your passions and creativity," says Thomas — even children or drama surrounding an ex, he adds.

"If casually meeting new people, you may find yourself suddenly ghosted or that your lover is having second thoughts," says Thomas. "An ex, old hookup or old flame could even cross your path."

If you’d like to reconnect with someone, Thomas advises that you "do so now." You got this!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Getty Capricorn zodiac sign

Lucky for you, Capricorn, Thomas says "you can afford to take a step back [and] just coast for a bit." However, he advises that you "be aware" that Mercury retrograde "can bring confusion to your home, family, real estate and domestic matters."

"If you’ve been in the process of a move or renovation, it’s going to experience delays and frustrations," he explains. Residence aside, Thomas reveals that you could also "feel that frustrations are popping up with your kindred or parents."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Getty Aquarius zodiac sign

Life could feel like a cyclone now, Aquarius, as your mind will be spiraling! Thomas says Spring's Mercury retrograde might have you feeling "confused about your ideas, opinions and plans" — especially tied to "writing, speaking, advertising or a branding initiative."

Elsewhere in his prediction, Thomas says this Mercury retrograde "could be causing hurdles around travel or contracts."

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Getty Pisces zodiac sign

Mind your money, Pisces! "Prepare to experience plenty of delays, frustrations and drama around your income and finances," warns Thomas. "This can bring quite the anxiety."

His advice? "Be sure to triple check all of your expenses and transactions."



