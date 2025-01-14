Here's how the NFL playoff bracket looks after latest wild-card games

The Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are all on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The matchups – along with the schedule, with TV information, dates and times – are all almost set.

On Saturday, the Texans rolled past the Los Angeles Chargers, 32-12, as the Texans defense forced four Justin Herbert interceptions. The Ravens steamrolled the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-14, and will play the Bills in the next round due to Buffalo's victory on Sunday.

On Sunday, The Bills bullied their way to a playoff win, taking down the Denver Broncos 31-7. Another entertaining matchup occurred in the City of Brotherly Love when the Eagles outlasted the Green Bay Packers. 22-10.

To cap off the night, the Commander's magical season continued as they upset the Buccaneers 23-20. Washington has been a source of entertainment for NFL fans all season. Now they're off to the divisional round to take on arguably the league's best in Detroit. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels shined in his playoff debut and has a tall task ahead of him next weekend.

Here's an update on this year's playoff bracket.

2024-25 NFL playoffs bracket

Here's how the NFL playoffs bracket looks:

AFC:

The AFC divisional-round matchups are locked in.

NFC:

Here's how the NFC side of the bracket looks with one game locked in. The Eagles will play the Los Angeles Rams or Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round.

NFL remaining playoffs schedule (all times ET)

Divisional round

AFC

NFC

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 26:

NFC championship game: 3:00 p.m. on Fox

AFC championship game: 6:30 p.m. on CBS

When is Super Bowl 59?

Location : Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Time : 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Following a bye week for both Super Bowl-bound teams, Super Bowl 59 will kick off on Feb. 9.

How does the NFL playoff bracket work?

The NFL playoff bracket is ever-changing and differs from the static formats common in other leagues. That means that seedings play a significant role in future matchups. Based on seeding, the No. 1 seeded Chiefs and Lions will face off against the worst team, remaining in their conference in the divisional round.

Kansas City and Detroit will also hold home-field advantage throughout their side of the bracket provided they remain in the playoffs. If either team loses, the best remaining team, based on seeding, would gain home-field advantage.

The NFL's bracket is dynamic, which ensures that regular-season results matter in terms of postseason matchups.

