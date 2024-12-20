Here's an NFL free kick after fair catch compilation video, because it's so rare

We saw something pretty darn cool on Thursday night: Cameron Dicker booted a free kick after a punt fair catch before halftime of the Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Denver Broncos, with Jim Harbaugh taking advantage of his "favorite rule in football" for three points.

So that led everyone down the rabbit hole -- just how many of these free kicks have been attempted and were successful? The answer to the latter is the last one was made in 1976.

So here's a compilation on YouTube with some attempts over the decades. Enjoy!

