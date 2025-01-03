Here's the field for the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club

Keegan Bradley plays his shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 at Waialae Country Club.

After this week's The Sentry, the PGA Tour will stay in Hawaii but head to Honolulu on the island of Oahu for the Sony Open in Hawaii at the Seth Raynor-designed Waialae Country Club.

Following a star-filled week at Kapalua's Plantation Course -- its status as a signature event brings out the biggest names in the sport -- the field for the second leg of the Hawaii double features more of the circuit's rank-and-file. The Sentry is also a signature event with a limited field, while the Sony will be the first full-field tournament of 2025 with 144 players.

However, there are several big names set to tee it up, including U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama and Sahith Theegala.

The event's defending champion Grayson Murray will be remembered this week following his death last May.

The Sony Open in Hawaii, the second event of the 2025 PGA TOUR Season and first Full-Field Event, marks the first opportunity for players to earn FedExCup points towards the Aon Swing 5.



