Here's the entire ManningCast schedule for 2024 on Monday Night Football
Get out your quarter zips, folks. It's time for Year 4 of the ManningCast, starring Peyton and Eli Manning and a rotating bunch of entertaining guests (and this year, we get Bill Belichick every week). It's the other way to watch Monday Night Football.
After so many memorable moments, from play-by-play of a streaker to any time Peyton eats on camera, we're sure to get a few more in 2024.
But they won’t be on every week. That’s where this post comes in. You can bookmark it and check to see if the Mannings will be on.
Here’s the full Manningcast schedule for 2024:
Week 1: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers
Week 2: Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 5: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Week 7: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
Week 8: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 11: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
Week 12: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
NFL playoffs: A Wild Card Game TBD
