Here's how close Juan Soto's Yankees offer was before Mets signed him to a gargantuan contract

Juan Soto helped the Yankees reach the World Series in 2024.

If Juan Soto's contract that he'll be getting from the New York Mets -- 15 years and a whopping $765 million -- left you speechless ... well, you're not the only one.

Because when you look at the offer he got from his previous team -- the crosstown New York Yankees -- it makes you wonder: was it all about the money? (Maybe?) Was there something he didn't love about the Yankees? Was the pitch from the Mets THAT good?

The reported offer per Jon Heyman was this: 16 years and $760 million. It was THAT close. An extra year and slightly less money (what's $5 million when you're getting THAT much cash?).

So, yeah! Can't wait to hear what Soto has to say about that.

Yankees bid $760M for 16 years. Soto is a Met. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2024

