John Herdman says he will co-operate with Canada Soccer probe into spy scandal

TORONTO — John Herdman says his record is clean when it comes to behaviour at Olympics and World Cups.

And the former Canada men's and women's coach says he will co-operate with a Canada Soccer review into what CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue called what appears to be "a systemic ethical shortcoming" within the organization in the wake of a mushrooming spying scandal involving the Canadian women's team at the Paris Olympics.

But Herdman offered few specifics when asked directly whether spying on the opposition or being spied on occurred on his watch with Canada Soccer.

Herdman provided some hints, however, saying the sporting "integrity" of such showcase events must be maintained.

"I've always gone into Olympic Games, World Cups, big events, with integrity in mind and the ability to compete at the highest level, following the rules and processes," he said after TFC's training session Friday. "So for my side, I'll help Canada Soccer where I can with that review. But I'm highly confident that in my time as a head coach at an Olympic Games or World Cup we've never been involved in any of those activities."

Canada, of course, takes part in other tournaments like the Gold Cup as well as World Cup qualifying.

The Canada women won bronze under Herdman at the 2012 Games in London and 2016 Games in Rio. Herdman also took the men to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Herdman quit the Canadian men's team last August to coach Major League Soccer's Toronto FC.

Bev Priestman, a former Herdman assistant who succeeded him as Canadian women's coach, has been sent home from the Paris Olympics after allegations of team officials using a drone to spy on a New Zealand training session ahead of their opening match at the games.

Herdman said news of the spying scandal came as "a surprise and a shock." He said he found out about it upon landing in France to see his son Jay play for New Zealand against Guinea on Wednesday in the Olympic men's football competition.

Herdman said he was "devastated" for the Canadian players in France.

"In moments like this, we have to respect that they've put some work in to be there. I've been a head coach of a team that's competed for medals, won medals. And those players need the spotlight on their talents at this moment in time. This isn't the time to sort of nitpick about scouting at tournaments.

"Whatever's happened, Canada Soccer is going to conducting be their internal reviews, which is the right thing to do. And I'll be happy to help them with that process, for sure, to tell them about the experiences we had in our competitions, et cetera. But for me this is about the players. We're really putting a spotlight on something that isn't what this Olympics is about, which is their talent and their moment to shine. And I think the quicker we get back there, the better."

He declined to share his thoughts on how prevalent such spying is in world football.

"I'll go through that process with Canada Soccer. I think anything I say now, it's just going to bring more spotlight to this situation … For me the integrity of the review's important and if I'm asked to contribute, I'll be there.

"I think everyone will be aware of situations from previous coaches etc. that have been public. There's things in the public domain that these things have happened before."

Herdman took over the Canadian women's team in 2011, switching over to the men's side in January 2018.

Follow @NeilMDavidson on X platform, formerly known as Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press