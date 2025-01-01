Herb Jones an option for Dallas?

.

The Mavericks have contemplated trying to add an impact perimeter defender before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, front-office sources on rival teams told The Athletic. The New Orleans Pelicans’ Herb Jones, who last season was the only non-center to make the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team, is one player who fits that description. But there is little belief in NBA circles that the Pelicans will actually move him. If the Mavericks don’t make a trade, the responsibility of slowing down Gilgeous-Alexander in a potential playoff rematch would go to a combination of Washington, Marshall and Grimes. “I feel like I can guard anybody,” Washington said. “I feel like I’m comfortable guarding smalls, bigs. It doesn’t really matter.”

While naturally resistant to trade inquiries for their younger gems — Herb Jones, rookie Yves Missi and Trey Murphy III — word is that the Pelicans are essentially open to trade pitches for pretty much anyone else on the roster apart from those three amid a 5-21 start and more injury woe than even Philadelphia. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 15, 2024

The Pelicans' three All-Stars -- Ingram, Williamson and Murray -- have yet to play together. Teams have already started expressing interest in the Pelicans' supporting cast players, such as Jones and McCollum. -via ESPN / December 10, 2024

Duane Rankin: Pelicans coach Willie Green said Brandon Ingram (tendonitis) and Herb Jones (shoulder) will be somewhat on a minute restriction around 30 minutes for tonight's game vs. Suns. #Suns #Pelicans pic.x.com/tSiCWUQ9Ip -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / December 5, 2024

