Henry Cejudo says UFC champ Jon Jones 'too smart' for Tom Aspinall: 'It will be easy money'

Henry Cejudo is backing UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a potential fight against Tom Aspinall.

UFC CEO Dana White guaranteed that Jones (28-1 MMA, 22-1 UFC) will fight interim champ Aspinall (15-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) in a title-unification bout in 2025. Jones notched his first title defense with a third-round TKO of Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, whereas Aspinall defended his interim title with a first-round TKO of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

If the pair do end up fighting, Cejudo thinks Jones' fight IQ will be too much for Aspinall.

"Heavyweight, I'm going Jon Jones, bro," Cejudo said on his "Pound 4 Pound" podcast with Kamaru Usman. "I watched a little bit of Tom Aspinall yesterday. He's got lateral movements – really, really good. But Jones is just too smart, bro.

"Jones just needs to press him, stay in the middle, don't react, find his wrestling. I think it will be easy money. I think he's still going to get paid that $30 million."

UFC commentator and popular podcaster Joe Rogan said he heard that Jones is asking for $30 million to face Aspinall, but later walked back his comments after Dana White reached out to him to debunk the rumor.

Jones, however, is asking to be paid handsomely to face Aspinall, previously reiterating that he doesn't think Aspinall is a fight that adds to his legacy.

