Henderson leads Orioles against the Rangers after 4-hit performance

Baltimore Orioles (59-38, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-51, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (11-4, 3.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Rangers: Max Scherzer (1-2, 2.96 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -116, Rangers -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Texas Rangers after Gunnar Henderson's four-hit game on Friday.

Texas has a 46-51 record overall and a 24-22 record in home games. Rangers hitters have a collective .310 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 29-16 record in road games and a 59-38 record overall. The Orioles have a 48-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 13 home runs, 38 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .242 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 11-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Henderson has a .293 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 18 doubles, five triples and 28 home runs. Anthony Santander is 12-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 4-6, .241 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Heston Kjerstad: 7-Day IL (head), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

