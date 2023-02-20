How to help Turkey, Syria: Relief efforts ongoing after more earthquakes rock region

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake sent powerful shockwaves through Turkey and Syria Monday in regions still reeling from a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6 that left at least 41,000 dead in Turkey and several thousands more in Syria.

Early reports from officials in the two countries confirmed injuries and further damage to already devastated buildings. The quake, which was followed by a 5.8 magnitude aftershock, struck in Turkey’s Hatay province and was strongly felt in Aleppo, Syria, and as far away as Egypt, officials said.

Monday’s heavy shaking exacerbates a humanitarian crisis that has forced more than 1 million people to seek refuge in temporary shelters amid the winter cold.

USA TODAY identified dozens of humanitarian organizations accepting donations from the public to support their efforts helping victims in Turkey and Syria. Here's what to know about them.

Charity Navigator tips

Charity Navigator, which rates charities, gives the following tips on giving to disaster relief.

  • Donate to reputable, registered charities.

  • Monetary donations are the most effective.

  • Consider giving monthly donations for long-term recovery efforts as many disaster relief groups see donations taper off after just a few weeks.

Charity Navigator has also published its own list of organizations aiding in Syria and Turkey.

Turkish Red Crescent (Red Cross affiliate)

Red Crescent organizations in both Turkey and Syria said their teams were helping with recovery and aid efforts. Both organizations are members of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent movement, an international network of disaster relief agencies.

The American Red Cross said Turkish Red Crescent workers and volunteers were distributing food and medical aid.

Turkish Red Crescent asks for cash donations on Twitter:

The White Helmets

The White Helmets, also known as Syria Civil Defense, are a humanitarian aid organization that operates in rebel-controlled areas of Syria. The volunteer group has experience providing emergency services to the victims of the country’s civil war.

The White Helmets said it had mobilized 3,000 volunteers to help search for earthquake victims. It asked for donations to support its efforts.

Syrian American Medical Society

The Syrian American Medical Society is an international medical relief organization that has for years provided medical assistance to victims of war in northwestern Syria. The group has set up a quake relief fund and its teams are currently providing earthquake relief.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders is another humanitarian medical aid group.

The nonprofit said its staff was providing medical supplies and support to 23 hospitals treating earthquake victims in Idlib and Aleppo in Syria. It started a donation page for its earthquake recovery efforts.

International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation

The International Blue Crescent Relief and Development Foundation has offices in Gaziantep, Turkey, near the epicenter of the quake, and has been providing aid to victims since the first quake struck on Feb. 6. The foundation set up a relief fund.

GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving connects emergency relief nonprofits around the world with donors. The group launched a disaster relief fund to support recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria. The fund had received $2.7 million out of its $5 million goal by Monday.

Save The Children

Save The Children, the international youth humanitarian aid group, set up an emergency relief fund for the earthquake victims. You can donate here.

Project HOPE

Project HOPE, a U.S.-based international humanitarian aid nonprofit, said it deployed emergency response teams to Turkey and Syria and set up a disaster relief fund.

Jewish Federations of North America

The Jewish Federations of North America set up a disaster response relief fund to help aid victims of the quake. The organization has in the past helped respond to natural disasters in the United States and abroad.

More organizations helping earthquake victims

Contributing: John Bacon and Jorge Ortiz, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where to donate: How to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

