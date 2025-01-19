Hellas Verona vs Lazio | Serie A | Team News & Probable Lineups

Lazio will be desperate to return to winning ways when they take on Hellas Verona away from home in the 21st round of Serie A.

The clash kicks off at the Bentegodi Stadium on Sunday, 20:45 CET.

Hellas Verona Team News, Injuries, Suspensions & Probable Lineup

Paolo Zanetti almost has an entire squad to choose from, with the only exceptions being Martin Frese and Abdou Harroui. The Gialloblu will start with the reliable Lorenzo Montipo in goal as usual supported by the young defensive trio of Pawel Dawidowicz, Diego Coppola and Daniele Ghilardi who has been linked with a move to Lazio.

Reda Belahyane is another well-renowned Biancocelesti target, and will start in the double pivot alongside Ondrej Duda, while Tomas Suslov operates in the hole behind Amin Sarr and Casper Tengstedt.

Hellas Verona (3-4-1-2): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Coppola, Ghilardi; Lazovic, Duda, Belahyane, Bradaric; Suslov; Sarr, Tengstedt

Lazio Team News, Injuries, Suspensions & Probable Lineup

Marco Baroni is still without Patric, Matias Vecino and Manuel Lazzari, but at least he can rely on Elseid Hysaj who returned to the squad in January. The Albanian could make his first Serie A start this season at right-back, with Nuno Tavares on the opposite side of the defence. The latter was tipped to play further up the field, but Mattia Zaccagni’s recovery means he gets to stay in his original left-back spot.

Samuel Gigot could start at the heart of the backline since he’s suspended for the upcoming Europa League clash, so he’ll replace Alessio Romagnoli alongside Mario Gila. Matteo Guendouzi and Nicolo Rovella will operate in the double pivot, while Boulaye Dia features as an attacking midfielder behind Taty Castellanos who returns after serving a suspension against Como.

Lazio (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Hysaj, Gigot, Gila, Tavares; Guendouzi, Rovella; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos