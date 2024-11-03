Heisman Trophy odds, favorites to win top college football award after Week 10

There's a new favorite for the Heisman Trophy with only four weeks left in the college football regular season.

While Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel still had a solid showing in the No. 1 Ducks' road win over Michigan on Saturday, the oddsmakers are now favoring Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who passed for 400 yards and five touchdowns in the Hurricanes' 53-31 comeback win over Duke on Saturday.

Another leader has also arisen in Colorado receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter, who's putting together perhaps one of the best two-way seasons in college football history. Hunter has 60 receptions for 757 yards and eight touchdowns this season, along with 20 total tackles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty still figures to be in the race, as well, despite averaging only 3.9 and 4.8 yards per carry, respectively, in his last two outings, which are pedestrian averages compared to his normal production.

Here are the latest Heisman odds after Week 10 of the college football season:

Heisman Trophy odds leader

Ward and Hunter are the current odds leader for the Heisman, tied at +200.

Ward and Hunter both overtook Gabriel, who was favored for the Heisman Trophy last week but was jumped after Week 10.

Heisman Trophy candidates

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Nov. 3

Here's who falls in the top 10 of best odds for the Heisman Trophy:

T-1. Miami QB Cam Ward +200

T-1 Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter +200

3. Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel +300

4. Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty +500

5. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart +2000

6. Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke +3000

T-7. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik +5000

T-7. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders +5000

9. Alabama QB Jalen Milroe +6600

10. LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier +8000

When is the Heisman Trophy awarded?

Date: Saturday, Dec. 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: New York City

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14, in New York City. The finalists will be announced on Dec. 9, the same day that voting closes for the award.

