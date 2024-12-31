New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce tease special guest to start 2025

"The New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce", is a fan-favorite podcast that features weekly discussions about various sports news with a humorous twist. The episodes often include guests and there's now a teaser for a special guest to kick off the new year.

In a social media post, New Heights shared an update on X, formally known as Twitter, teasing a special guest, but the guest's identity was shrouded in mystery. The caption reads, "Heard you guys might be interested in this hint about our special guest."

Fans took to social media to speculate about the guest’s identity, with a diverse range of suggestions. Some think it could be Travis Kelce's girlfriend of over a year, while others believe it could be a WNBA Rookie of the Year winner. Here are the people fans are guessing could join the Kelce brothers to ring in 2025.

The New Heights Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce will be available to stream on Thursday, January 2.

Heard you guys might be interested in this hint at our special guest 👀



Reminder: This week’s show airs THURSDAY 1/2 pic.twitter.com/WuAaXqEp8Q — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 31, 2024

More: Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce's Chiefs record, gives his teammate Christmas present

Fans guess who the special guest is

Fans of "The New Height Podcast" are eagerly sharing their guesses and bubbling with excitement about who will join the Kelce brothers on the podcast, set to be released on Thursday, January 2. Many believe that WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who just had a phenomenal first year in the pros, will be the special guest.

Others share that they would like to see Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Travis Kelce, who is coming off a world tour, as the guest who sits down with the brothers.

Some fans have mentioned Olympic gold medalist and USA Rugby player Ilona Maher, who has taken the internet by storm with her hilarious TikToks from the 2024 Paris Olympics. She recently completed an impressive run on "Dancing with the Stars," where she and her partner Alan Bersten finished in second place.

Past guest of The New Heights Podcast

The New Heights Podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, has featured many special guests, most recently Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife. Kylie Kelce currently hosts her own podcast, "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce," which has surpassed Joe Rogan's show to become the top podcast on the charts.

Other notable guests featured on The New Heights Podcast include former tight end Rob Gronkowski, Shannon Sharpe, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Julian Edelman, to name a few.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jason and Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' teases special guest