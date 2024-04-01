Heidi Montag Pratt Enjoys Low-Key Easter with Sons Ryker and Gunner: 'So Beautiful'

The mom of two returned home from visiting relatives and enjoyed taking it easy with her kids for Easter

Getty; snapchat Heidi Montag (L), son Ryker (R)

Heidi Montag Pratt is enjoying Easter with her little family!

The reality TV star, 37, spent the holiday getting back on track being home with husband Spencer Pratt and sons Ryker, 15 months, and Gunner, 6½.

After traveling to visit family over spring break, the family of four returned to Los Angeles and enjoyed cozy time at home and an evening out to dinner to mark the holiday.

Montag Pratt shared scenes from the at-home Easter egg hunt, where Ryder enjoyed some egg sorting toys while Gunner found Pokémon-themed eggs around their backyard.

"It's so nice to be home. The temperature is so nice, so beautiful... We can just be outside. We made it through all the travel," she shared in one video posted on Snapchat Sunday.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Snapchat Ryker plays with toy eggs

Related: Heidi Montag Unveils Playroom Redesign That Welcomes Her Toddler Into Son Gunner's Treasured Space (Exclusive)

Montag Pratt chatted with PEOPLE earlier this month about what it's like thriving as a family of four. The mom of two said she's been enjoying watching the bond between her boys develop now that Ryker is able to play more with his big brother.

"I love seeing them grow into their relationship. It's fun having a baby, but it's even more fun seeing them be able to interact and play and their relationship," she said.

She continued, "The dynamic is just so special, and to be able to see it grow and encourage it in such a loving way has been amazing. It's just so fun to see your little one come into his own and be a part of the family. It just feels like such a full family."



snapchat Gunner enjoys backyard Easter egg hunt

The Hills alum and Pratt aren't opposed to coming back to reality TV, where their relationship blossomed in front of fans. During an appearance on the Between Us Moms podcast last month, the mom of two even said she also wouldn't mind her kids getting in on the action.

Story continues

"I think people don't really like watching other people's kids. I find that I like watching other people’s kids, but I don't love it ... I'm like, 'I have enough of my own kid life,' " she shared.

"So I like an insight of it as an element of it, but when it's a whole focus, I think that I lose a lot of my audience. And same with the show, I think they would be in a small capacity of it.”

Asked if her older son understands that his parents are famous, Montag Pratt shared, "He gets like, 'Oh, Taylor Swift held me when I was a baby,' and he loves that photo because everybody at his school is obsessed with Taylor Swift. I think that right now is the most fun for him."

"He doesn't really like it, sometimes he likes when people come up to us, but he kind of doesn't like that it takes the attention away from him," she continued. "But he’s really social, and he loves Snapchat... he gets it, but it’s pretty normal for him."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.