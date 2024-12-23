How heavyweight division is shaping up - and fights we want to see

Oleksandr Usyk confirmed his status as the best heavyweight on the planet by beating Tyson Fury on points in their rematch.

The win sets up an intriguing selection of possible fights in 2025 as well as raising questions about the future of some of boxing's biggest stars.

Will we finally get Fury v Anthony Joshua? Will Daniel Dubois get his shot at revenge against Usyk? Which fights are happening and which are possible?

BBC Sport analyses the heavyweight fight scene.

Which fights do we know are happening?

The next heavyweight world title fight is Dubois' IBF defence against Joseph Parker on 22 February. That bout will probably have a huge bearing on what fights are next for the biggest stars.

On that undercard is another intriguing heavyweight clash between China's Zhilei Zhang and undefeated German Agit Kabayel - an encounter which should tell us a lot about the latter's capabilities at world level.

Meanwhile, veteran Derek Chisora faces Otto Wallin in Manchester on 8 February.

Most of the other heavyweight contenders do not currently have fights booked, including unbeaten British champion Fabio Wardley.

Could Usyk really return to cruiserweight?

Usyk's next fight will largely depend on what happens between Dubois and Parker.

The two-weight undisputed champion has teased a move back down to cruiserweight, but that seems more a personal desire rather than something which makes the most financial sense.

Dubois will consider himself the top contender and is desperate to have another crack at Usyk after his loss to the Ukrainian in 2023 was marred by a tight call on a low blow.

Should Dubois beat Parker, a fight with Usyk could happen in the summer of 2025.

Were Parker to win, Dubois might demand a rematch or perhaps even Joshua would emerge as a potential contender considering he beat Parker in 2018.

And what about retirement for 37-year-old Usyk?

Speaking on the 5 Live Boxing with Steve Bunce podcast, Anthony Crolla says Usyk has already achieved "immortality" in boxing.

"He should have put his gloves in the middle of the ring [after beating Fury] and walked away on a massive high," Crolla said.

"I think when [Usyk's] manager spoke, he seemed certain [Usyk] wouldn't be retiring.

"I think we'll see him fighting next year. If he does and Usyk fights Dubois again, he's expected to win when he's already stopped him but I think that's a far harder fight this time."

Retirement or continue - Fury's big decision

Fury, 36, sees himself at a crossroads in his career. He could retire or opt to pursue an all-British bout against long-time rival Joshua.

Bunce was at ringside for Saturday's rematch against Usyk and believes Fury will continue fighting.

'The Gypsy King' has retired a few times before in his career, announcing he was finished with the sport in April 2022 only to reverse that decision a few months later.

"We might be closer than ever to seeing him walking away for good," Bunce said of Fury.

"I really don't want to see him coming back at 38 in 18 months' time. If he's going to walk away, I want to see him go forever."

Joshua seems the obvious fight and - now both men are nursing defeats and without world titles - it could be a perfect opportunity for them to finally face off in the ring.

Who is the top contender from the next generation?

This is the big question. Dubois' profile has exploded since he stopped Joshua in September. At 27, he is one of the youngest elite heavyweights.

He is younger than almost every one of his direct rivals including Fury, Usyk and Parker. One man who is younger than him is another Briton, Moses Itauma.

The 19-year-old stopped Demsey McKean in one round on Saturday in a hugely impressive performance against a man had competed in over 100 more rounds and 14 more fights than him.

Itauma turns 20 on 28 December and, after Johnny Fisher struggled against Dave Allen, has emerged as the next big heavyweight hope.

There are others who will believe they can put their names in the mix including Scotland-based Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole, unbeaten Australian Justis Huni and undefeated Irishman Thomas Carty.

Another contender worth mentioning is Lawrence Okolie, the former cruiserweight world champion who announced himself at heavyweight with a one-round KO earlier this month.

Four heavyweight fights we want to see in 2025

Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury

Moses Itauma v Fabio Wardley

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois 2

Johnny Fisher v Lawrence Okolie

More boxing from the BBC