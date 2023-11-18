Heath, Longtime X Japan Bassist, Dies at 55

The performer died of colorectal cancer on Oct. 29, according to a statement from the band

Scott Dudelson/Getty Heath performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California

Hiroshi Morie, X Japan's longtime bassist known by his stage name Heath, died on Oct. 29. He was 55.

The rock band shared in a statement that the performer died of colorectal cancer, which he was diagnosed with after undergoing a medical exam in June.

"Despite his efforts to battle the disease, his condition declined suddenly in October, and he took his last breath in the hospital," their statement added. "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who cherished Heath throughout his lifetime."

Jun Sato/WireImage f X Japan poses together on July 8, 2010 in Tokyo, Japan

The band said that while each member "has personally bid farewell to Heath," they are all "still deeply saddened and dismayed by his sudden loss."

Their statement explained that Heath's funeral would only be open to immediate family members and that they are asking for any "visits, donations or flowers" to be withheld. A "formal farewell ceremony" led by frontman Yoshiki is expected to be arranged at a later date.

Jun Sato/WireImage Close-up photo of Heath onstage at at the Yokohama Arena on December 2, 2015

According to Deadline, Heath joined the band in 1992 and played on the 1993 album release Art of Life and 1996's Dahlia. After breaking up in 1997, the band reunited in 2007 and performed the following year, playing three nights at the Tokyo Dome.

Since their reunion, they held a 14-city world tour in 2011, headlined a show in Madison Square Garden in 2014 and released the 2016 documentary film We Are X, chronicling their formation. They made their Coachella debut in 2018 and released their first single in eight years in July titled "Angel."

Yoshiki reflected on Heath's death in a statement on his Instagram page, in which he remembered him as a "wonderful bass player, a band member, and a wonderful human being." He revealed that the two had become "closer than ever over this past year."

“On my birthday last year, he appeared as a guest on my program, and we talked endlessly afterwards in my dressing room.There was also a time after that when we talked on the phone for hours until daybreak," Yoshiki shared.

"This summer, on August 20th, Heath performed as a guest at my dinner show," his statement continued. "How could I have known that that would be my last performance with him? I couldn’t help make Heath’s wishes come true, and for that I feel fully responsible. I apologized to him when I bid farewell.”



