Heat to sign Isaiah Stevens

Shams Charania: The Miami Heat are signing guard Isaiah Stevens to a two-way NBA contract out of their Sioux Falls G League affiliate, Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports told ESPN. Stevens has had strong play in the G League this season, averaging 13 points and 11 assists.

Anthony Chiang: Keshad Johnson's salary for this season will be fully guaranteed. The expectation is Johnson's standard contract will become official on Thursday ahead of the Heat's game in Orlando. Then Isaiah Stevens is expected to fill that open two-way contract slot. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / December 24, 2024

If the Heat moves Smith to a standard contract in the coming days, his minimum salary for the rest of the season would be about $1.5 million. The Heat has enough room to sign Smith to that deal while still staying about $2.2 million under the second apron threshold. Smith’s potential promotion to a standard contract would create an open two-way contract slot for the Heat. The Heat could fill that opening by signing guard Isaiah Stevens to a two-way deal. -via Miami Herald / December 14, 2024

Ira Winderman: The Thomas Bryant move also would allow the Heat to convert one of their two-way contracts to a standard deal (Dru Smith?) and perhaps sign a Skyforce player (Isaiah Stevens) to a two-way deal, instead. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / December 13, 2024

