Heat guard Tyler Herro sidelined for game versus Portland due to groin tightness

MIAMI (AP) — Heat guard Tyler Herro will be sidelined for Miami's game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night because of groin tightness.

Herro, who turned 25 on Monday, will miss his first game of the season. He is averaging a team-best 24 points.

The Heat said Herro woke up with tightness on Tuesday. He was originally listed him as questionable for the game and downgraded to out about an hour before tipoff.

In his fifth NBA season, Herro has assumed a heavier offensive role, especially with the uncertainty of star forward Jimmy Butler’s future with the club. Butler recently returned from a seven-game suspension for what the Heat considered “conduct detrimental to the team.”

