Heat’s Duncan Robinson out vs. Hawks on Tuesday with lingering back issue

Duncan Robinson’s back injury will force him to miss at least one more game.

After initially being listed as probable on the injury report that the Miami Heat submitted on Monday afternoon for Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, Robinson was downgraded to out because of his lingering back injury.

Robinson, 29, missed five straight games late last month with a back ailment listed as left facet syndrome before returning on March 31. But Robinson’s production plummeted after making his return.

In five games since coming back on March 31, Robinson averaged just 4.8 points and one assist per game while shooting 28.6 percent from the field and 6 of 26 (23.1 percent) on 5.2 three-point attempts per game.

Robinson was especially quiet in Sunday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, finishing scoreless and missing all four of his three-point attempts in 12 minutes of action. He played just 4:30 in the second half.

For perspective, Robinson averaged 13.5 points and three assists per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent on 7.1 three-point attempts per game through March 18 before being sidelined by the back injury.

“There’s definitely concern,” Robinson said when asked about his back after making his return on March 31. “It was an issue that had kind of built up over time a little bit. So trying to be smart about managing it. When I do come back, I want to try to stay back and not have to be in and out, develop some continuity in that sense.”

Now, Robinson is out again and his absence will force another change to the Heat’s starting lineup. Robinson has started in 17 straight appearances.

In addition, the Heat has listed starting guard Terry Rozier as questionable for Tuesday’s game with neck spasms.

Bam Adebayo (left hand sprain), Nikola Jovic (right ankle sprain), Kevin Love (left ankle sprain) and Orlando Robinson (low back spasms) are all listed as probable for the Heat.

After Tuesday’s game against the Hawks in Atlanta, the Heat returns to Miami to complete its final back-to-back set of the season on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks at Kaseya Center.

The Heat wraps up the regular season with back-to-back games against the Toronto Raptors on Friday and Sunday. If the Heat needs to take part in the play-in tournament, which now appears likely, the Heat would then play Tuesday in the first play-in tournament game for the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed.

The NBA playoffs begin on April 20.

