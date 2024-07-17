Hearts vs Tottenham: Preview, predictions and lineups

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Scotland for a pre-season clash with Premiership side Hearts on Wednesday night.

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League in Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge and began their summer preparations for the new campaign with a heavy 7-2 victory over Cambridge United last week.

The north Londoners will jet over to Asia for a couple of games later in July but first take on Hearts, who came third in Scotland's top flight last season to book a spot in the Europa League play-off round.

Hearts team news

Hearts have had a couple of first-team stars on international duty in recent months, with Lawrence Shankland and Zander Clark picked for Scotland's squad for their unsuccessful Euro 2024 campaign.

Gerald Taylor and Kenneth Vargas were also included in Costa Rica's roster for the Copa America and are unlikely to feature on Wednesday night.

Hearts predicted lineup vs Tottenham

Hearts predicted lineup vs Tottenham (4-4-2): Gordon, Oyegoke, Kent, Rowles, Neilson; Tagawa, Spittal, Tait, Dhanda; Boyce, Drammeh.

Tottenham team news

Spurs have also had a couple of figures on international duty, though a number of stars didn't make the final cut for their nations and therefore a strong XI could be set up by Postecoglou.

Exciting youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall featured in the 7-2 thumping of Cambridge and are likely to get more minutes here, alongside more established players like James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski.

However, Copa America winners Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso won't play alongside fellow absentees Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs Hearts (4-2-3-1): Austin; Porro, Phillips, Byfield, Donley; Bissouma, Skipp; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son.

Pre-season matches routinely bring ridiculous scorelines as teams try new things and attempt to get up to speed fitness wise, so it could be a fun watch on Wednesday night.

Tottenham have superior quality in their squad and will hope their attacking style under Postecoglou, who won nine of his ten clashes with Hearts as Celtic manager, will help them hit the back of the net a healthy amount of times.

It should be a good runout for both squads with plenty of rotation and fresh faces being introduced, with the game likely to end in a Spurs victory.