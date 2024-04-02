Heart Extends Massive 2024 Reunion Tour with Shows in Nashville, L.A., N.Y.C. and More — See the Dates!

The rock legends will be setting out on tour along with Cheap Trick, BTO featuring Randy Bachman and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Kevin Mazur/Getty Nancy Wilson and Ann Wilson of Heart performing at the Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert on March 7, 2019

After a five year hiatus, allow Heart to go "Crazy On You" with their thrilling live show and long-awaited return to the stage!

The rockers previously announced they were setting out on a massive tour in 2024 — marking their reunion and first run of live shows since 2019 — and, on Tuesday, Heart revealed they're expanding the dates. The group helmed by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson will now continue their run, titled the Royal Flush Tour, across North America through the end of the year, along with an A-list slate of special guests.

While the "Barracuda" group's shows this year were originally set to kick off in late April and wrap up by September, they'll now be out on the road through the fall until mid-December.

Criss Cain Heart performing live during their 2024 reunion tour

Heart's 2024 tour kicks off on April 20 in Greenville, South Carolina, continues in the U.S. through May, before heading to Europe for a handful of dates in June and July. On July 30, they'll resume their North American leg in Columbus, Ohio, and then play through the rest of the summer and into the fall.

The newly announced dates begin on Sept. 26 in San Francisco and last until Dec. 15 in Las Vegas. Fans will be able to catch the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees at stadiums in major cities like Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, New York City, Vancouver, San Diego and many others.

Throughout the Royal Flush Tour, the "Magic Man" band will be joined by fellow rock legends Cheap Trick, and select shows will also include support from BTO featuring Randy Bachman and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, the project from the son of the English rock group's original drummer.



Courtesy of Cheap Trick Cheap Trick

The Wilson sisters shared a statement in press release about the upcoming concerts.

"We’re so excited to announce more tour dates," Ann, 73, said. “The exceptional talent of the band — Ryan, Ryan, Paul, Tony and Sean — brings a whole new level of energy to Heart’s live performance."

Nancy, 70, added, "I am incredibly proud of the show that we have crafted and am looking forward to reconnecting with even more fans. We can’t wait to share our music with everyone and celebrate the big electric energy of a completely live on the spot rock show."

Courtesy of AEG Presents Heart Royal Flush Tour 2024 poster

The Royal Flush Tour comes after the rock favorites celebrated their 50th anniversary last year.

It also marks their first time out on the road together since 2019, when the "Alone" group set out on their Love Alive Tour. At the time, the shows saw the Wilsons coming back together after the two experience a brief rift. (In 2016, Ann's husband, Dean Wetter, assaulted Nancy's then-16-year-old sons after they reportedly left a tour bus door open, which he pleaded guilty to two non-felony assault charges.)

Both Ann and Nancy also recently took time to record their own solo efforts: Ann with Fierce Bliss in 2022 and Nancy with You and Me in 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Heart's Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson at the Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert on March 7, 2019

The two hitmakers have both explained to PEOPLE in interviews that taking time apart only makes their work together in Heart stronger.

"[Taking time apart] allows us to bring stuff back to Heart that we didn't have before," Ann said in a 2022 interview. "We love each other. She and I really look forward to smooth sailing."

Meanwhile, Nancy shared in a 2021 conversation that it was "so amazing" to get back out on the road together on their 2019 tour. "I could see that the Heart fans really loved the big spectacle aspects of the show — even if Ann didn't love the bubble machine I had requested," she said. "But most of all we saw how much the Heart fans loved the Heart sisters reunited."

While the previously announced concerts are already on sale, tickets for the fall dates go on sale later this week. Ticket sales kick off with a presale for Citi cardmembers, which lasts from now until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time. The general on-sale will then follow on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.



See below for the full list of Heart's new tour dates.

Thu Sep 26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sat Sep 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sun Sep 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Wed Oct 2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

Fri Oct 4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sat Oct 5 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

Tue Oct 8 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Thu Oct 10 - Austin, TX - Moody Center



Sat Oct 12 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Mon Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed Oct 16 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

Thu Oct 17 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

Sat Oct 19 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

Mon Oct 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed Nov 13 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at BJCC*

Thu Nov 14 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum*

Sat Nov 16 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena*

Tue Nov 19 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena*

Thu Nov 21 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at The MARK*

Fri Nov 22 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center*

Sun Nov 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre**

Nov 27 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre**

Fri Nov 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place**

Sat Nov 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome**

Tue Dec 3 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Thu Dec 5 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Sat Dec 7 - Boise, ID - Extra Mile Arena

Mon Dec 9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden1 Center

Thu Dec 12 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (special guest TBA)

Fri Dec 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Sun Dec 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas (An Evening With)

With Cheap Trick unless otherwise noted

*Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

**With BTO featuring Randy Bachman

