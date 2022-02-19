Late header from Harry Kane seals dramatic win for Tottenham at Manchester City

Jonathan Veal, PA
·4 min read
Harry Kane reminded Manchester City just what they missed out on as he scored two goals to earn Tottenham a dramatic 3-2 win at the Etihad Stadium.

The England captain was desperate to join the champions in the summer but City never came up with an offer that even got close to Spurs’ valuation, and how he made them pay as their 15-game unbeaten streak was ended.

After playing his part in Dejan Kulusevski’s opener, he put Spurs back in front following Ilkay Gundogan’s equaliser with a sublime finish before delivering late drama.

Riyad Mahrez’s stoppage-time penalty had looked like stealing City a point but Kane, who also had a goal ruled out by VAR, had other ideas, heading home an even later winner in the fifth minute of time added on.

Kane’s performance could easily tempt City back into the market for him in the summer, but Spurs will be hoping this result can reignite their Champions League hopes.

The result will also have been welcomed at Liverpool as they cut the gap to six points at the top and they have a game in hand as the Premier League title race hots up.

It was a win and performance that was at odds with what has happened at the north London club following three successive defeats.

While Antonio Conte had been fighting fires after appearing to question Spurs’ transfer policy in an Italian TV interview, City boss Pep Guardiola was complimentary about them in the build-up.

It is easy to see why as he has been stung by Spurs enough in recent seasons, as the north London team have had the knack of being able to exploit them with Son Heung-min running in behind.

Son Heung-min takes aim at the Etihad Stadium
Son Heung-min takes aim at the Etihad Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

And they needed just four minutes to execute that plan again as they took the lead.

Kane dropped deep and set Son racing through with a delightful pass and the South Korean unselfishly played in Kulusevski who converted into an empty net.

It was a classic Spurs goal against City, but the home response was typically strong.

Joao Cancelo drifted an effort just wide after cutting inside and then Gundogan rattled the post with an effort from just inside the area.

On an evening when Spurs needed their goalkeeper to be at his very best if they were to stand a chance, Hugo Lloris produced a costly error that allowed City to equalise just after the half-hour.

The Frenchman, who cost Spurs two goals in last week’s 2-0 defeat to Wolves, spilled Raheem Sterling’s cross and Gundogan was on hand to convert into an empty net.

Spurs survived to half-time and were also able to snuff out City after the restart with some strong defending.

They continued to look dangerous on the break and Son tested Ederson from distance after being played in by Kane.

There was nothing Ederson could do about Kane’s brilliant goal that saw Spurs regain their lead just before the hour.

After Ryan Sessegnon picked up a loose ball, he fed Son and the South Korean took his time to pick out his mate Kane, who was arriving late in the box to produce a sublime finish into the top corner.

The 28-year-old was the man of the moment and should have made it 3-1 moments later after being played in again by Son, but Ederson produced a fine save with his feet.

Lloris went some way to redeeming himself soon after with a spectacular save, tipping Gundogan’s goalbound shot around the post.

Harry Kane celebrates with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Harry Kane celebrates with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kane did have the ball in the net in the 73rd minute with another clinical finish, sparking mad scenes of celebration, but they were ruined by VAR as Kulusevski was offside in the build-up.

City had not really threatened a leveller but were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute when Cristian Romero handled at close range, with referee Anthony Taylor changing his decision after seeing the replay on the pitchside monitor.

But Kane was not done and there was one more twist in stoppage time.

Kulusevski got the ball out on the right, cut inside and delivered a perfect cross for Kane to power a header home.

