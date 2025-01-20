Hawks vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Atlanta Hawks play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Atlanta Hawks are spending $7,782,737 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $7,086,694 per win
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 20, 2025
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: MSG
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Atlanta
Home Radio: 880 ESPN New York
Away Radio: WZGC
