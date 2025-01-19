Hawks edge Celtics in OT 119-115

BOSTON (AP) — Dyson Daniels hit a short jumper in the lane with just over a minute left in overtime and Onyeka Okongwu made two free throws with 11 seconds left, lifting the Atlanta Hawks to a 119-115 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points and 12 assists, and Daniels finished with 23 points.

Jaylen Brown had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Boston.

Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum added 23 points after coming into the game listed as questionable with a left shoulder strain. He shot 7 of 21 overall.

After putting up 30 points in a victory over Orlando on Friday, Tatum was flexing his shoulder often when he was talking to a trainer during pregame shootaround. He didn’t seem to take many shots and started the game by missing seven of eight.

Young hit two free throws to tie it with 3.5 seconds left in regulation and Tatum missed a fallaway as the horn sounded. Tatum also missed a 3 late in OT.

SUNS 125, PISTONS 121

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 of his 36 points in the second half and Phoenix defeated Detroit.

Devin Booker scored 35 points, his fifth consecutive 30-point outing, as the Suns won for the fifth time in six games.

Center Nick Richards made a huge impact in his Suns debut. Richards, acquired in a trade with Charlotte earlier in the week, had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Ryan Dunn added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 21 points, while Cade Cunningham added 20 points and 11 assists. Cunningham, Detroit’s All-Star candidate, shot 7 for 26 from the field. Jalen Duren finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Malik Beasley scored 14 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Marcus Sasser each had 11.

PACERS 115, 76ERS 102

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Myles Turner added 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Indiana beat short-handed Philadelphia.

Indiana has won two straight and eight of nine and is fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 28 points on a night Philadelphia was missing five key players — including Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kyle Lowry — because of injuries,

The bench got even shorter when Justin Edwards fouled out early in the fourth. Ricky Council IV had a career-high 18 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18. Philadelphia has lost five straight and eight of 10.

Still, the Sixers managed to make it competitive. They trailed 61-59 at halftime and moved within 79-76 with 3:06 left in the third, but Indiana closed out the quarter on a 10-4 run.

WARRIORS 122, WIZARDS 114

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 26 points before leaving the game with an ankle injury in the final minute as Golden State beat Washington.

Curry got tangled with Washington’s Jordan Poole under the basket and was down on the court for a few seconds before heading to the Warriors’ bench. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injury.

Andrew Wiggins had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead Golden State.

Poole, playing in his second game at Chase Center since the Warriors traded him to the Wizards, had 38 points for Washington.

Up by one midway through the fourth, the Warriors went on an 11-2 run, capped by two 3s by Curry, to take a double-digit lead with two and a half minutes left.

CAVALIERS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 117

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points, Darius Garland added 29 and NBA-leading Cleveland took control in the second half and beat Minnesota.

With the teams tied at halftime, Cleveland (35-6) outscored Minnesota by 10 in the third quarter and opened the fourth with a 10-0 run to seize control.

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points and Julius Randle finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists for Minnesota.

Cleveland was without forward Evan Mobley, who sat with right calf soreness, and Isaac Okoro, sidelined with a right AC joint sprain. Both played in Thursday’s loss to Oklahoma City.

Minnesota was also missing a key player as guard Donte DiVincenzo sat for the second straight game with a left great toe sprain.

Edwards became the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 8,000 points. Only LeBron James and Kevin Durant reached 8,000 points at a younger age than Edwards.

The Associated Press