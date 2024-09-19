Hawaii snorkeler warned about shark, reacts accordingly
A photographer in Hawaii has captured footage showing what appears to be a blacktip reef shark swimming just feet from shore toward a lone North Shore snorkeler.
The footage, captured by Bryan Phillips and shared by Clark Little, features suspenseful "Jaws" music and a warning shout to the snorkeler: “Hey, there’s a shark right there! Look down!”
Treading water with a shark nearby would be unsettling for just about anyone. Check out the video to view the snorkeler’s response:
