Blacktip reef shark swims toward unsuspecting snorkeler. Photo: Bryan Phillips

A photographer in Hawaii has captured footage showing what appears to be a blacktip reef shark swimming just feet from shore toward a lone North Shore snorkeler.

The footage, captured by Bryan Phillips and shared by Clark Little, features suspenseful "Jaws" music and a warning shout to the snorkeler: “Hey, there’s a shark right there! Look down!”

Treading water with a shark nearby would be unsettling for just about anyone. Check out the video to view the snorkeler’s response:

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Hawaii snorkeler warned about shark, reacts accordingly