Hashim Amla: South Africa batsman announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from from all formats of international cricket.

Amla, 36, who will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League, had an international career spanning 15 years.

In all, he played 349 matches across the three formats for South Africa, making 55 centuries and 88 other scores in excess of 50 in scoring more than 18,000 runs.

Amla holds South Africa's highest Test score, his unbeaten 311 against England at The Oval in July 2012 being his country's only triple century in the Test arena.

"Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege," Amla said in a Cricket South Africa statement.

"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood.

"I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

"Also, my family, friends and agent, my team mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!

"The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!"

Hashim Amla scored 311 not out against England in 2012 (Getty)

Durban-born Amla made the highest Test scores for South Africa against England, India and the West Indies, and the highest against Australia in the post-unity period.

He became the number one ranked batsman in Test cricket in 2013 and retires from that format of the game with an average of 46.64, having scored 9,282 runs in 124 matches.

In one-day cricket, Amla was the quickest batsman to reach the landmarks of 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 runs.

Amla holds the South African record of 27 ODI centuries, scoring 8,113 runs in 181 matches and averaging 49.46.

CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe said: "It is always sad to bid farewell to one of the true legends of the game.

"But at the same time this is rather an occasion to celebrate the richness that Hashim has brought to the game around the world both on and off the field."

