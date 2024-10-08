Harry Maguire injury: Manchester United defender ruled out for 'weeks' after limping off against Aston Villa

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will be sidelined for "a few weeks" after being forced off against Aston Villa at the week.

The centre-back, who has been used sparely this season, was a surprise starter at Villa Park on Sunday in tricky looking clash, and last just 45 minutes before being forced off at half-time.

Maguire was spotted after the game wearing a protective boot and has now confirmed he will be sidelined for "a few weeks", in another defensive injury blow for Erik ten Hag.

"Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but I'll come back stronger," Maguire posted on Instagram.

The other injured players include Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho, Noussair Mazraoui and Kobbie Mainoo.

United are 14th in the standings with eight points after seven games with the club suffering their worst start to a season in the Premier League era.