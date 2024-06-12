Harry Kane secures partnership with Bayern Munich sponsor Allianz

Allianz have confirmed that they have secured a partnership with Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

It is understood that over the next few years, the Englishman will act as a global Allianz brand ambassador. This will see Allianz and Kane work together on global marketing activations.

Allianz stated that, despite Kane being known as one of the best football players in the world, one of the key reasons for partnering with the Bayern striker was due to his long-standing relationship with mental health committees. As well as this, the 30-year-old launched the Harry Kane Foundation in October 2022 with the aim of helping transform how mental health is perceived amongst generations.

With Kane now living in Munich, where Allianz are headquartered, this partnership between the pair was considered perfect. Speaking on his new partnership with Allianz, Kane commented:

“Allianz is a worldwide brand, and I’m incredibly proud to be their global ambassador. Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with my own, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

While Kane and Allianz have now agreed upon a partnership, Der Rekordmeister themselves have a long-standing history with the company. For over 20 years, the pair have worked together, with Allianz securing the naming rights to Bayern’s stadium as well as recently becoming the shirt-sleeve sponsor for the club.

GGFN | Will Shopland