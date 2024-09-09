Harry Kane reveals Cristiano Ronaldo inspiration ahead of 100th England cap

Harry Kane says Cristiano Ronaldo is inspiring him to play for England well into his late thirties.

Kane will win his 100th cap against Finland at Wembley on Tuesday and the 31-year-old is determined to have “many more years ahead at the highest level”.

Ronaldo scored his 901st goal this week and Kane says the 39-year-old Portugal legend “inspires him to compete for as long as possible” and “keep pushing the boundaries”.

Ahead of becoming the 10th England player to reach a century of caps, Kane said: “It is really special. Sometimes these moment do not sink in while you’re playing, but this is one that I am extremely proud of.

(The FA via Getty Images)

“It shows great consistency over a long period of time. When you look at some of the other [England] players who have achieved it, some of our greatest ever players.

“I just hope it can be a special night all round, with a win and hopefully a goal as well.”

Kane is England’s all-time leading scorer with 66 goals. Asked how many caps he can win and how many more goals he can score, the Bayern Munich striker said: “I feel in really good shape. Physically and mentally, at a peak in my career.

“Watching Ronaldo score his 901st goal and seeing him compete at 39 years ago. It inspires me to play for as long as possible.

I love this game. I love representing England more than anything and I don’t want it to end anytime soon

Harry Kane

“I love this game. I love representing England more than anything and I don’t want it to end anytime soon. Who knows how many caps or goals I can get. I am hungry for more and I am determined to keep pushing the boundaries.

“Both Ronaldo and Messi were players I looked up to growing up. They were in their prime as I was coming into football.

“To have that hunger, desire, determination… and almost that sense to keep proving people wrong.

“To score over 900 goals in your career is an exceptional record and to play until the age he is, it’s really inspiring. It motivates me to know I have many years ahead at the highest level.”