Harry Kane and Heung-min Son equal Premier League record with Chelsea during Tottenham vs Man City

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son officially equaled the most prolific partnership record in Premier League history during Tottenham’s meeting with Manchester City on Saturday evening.

The pair combined for Spurs’ second of the game with Son crossing for Kane, taking their total goal involvements up to 36. Prior to that, Chelsea legends Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard held it.

In recent weeks, Kane and Son have looked like one of few positives for Antonio Conte’s side in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

With a patchy defensive record since the turn of the year, having two such prolific forwards could be a major factor in deciding where Spurs finish in the Premier League.

Given City’s interest in Kane over the course of the summer too, it’s hard not to look at the wider narrative. Had he left, just where would Spurs be?

In Kane and Son, the club have one of the best Premier League partnerships of all time.