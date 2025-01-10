Harper leads Howard against Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (7-11, 1-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (6-9, 1-0 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Morgan State after Blake Harper scored 34 points in Howard's 100-94 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bison have gone 4-2 in home games. Howard allows 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Bears are 1-1 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State ranks second in the MEAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akitoby averaging 3.5.

Howard averages 77.5 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 82.9 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Howard allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bison.

Rob Lawson is averaging 8.1 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 79.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 85.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

