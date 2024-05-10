Harlequins get new inspiration in push to Premiership peak after European dreams dashed

Bounce back: Harlequins will look to quickly shake off their thrilling loss to Toulouse in Europe (AFP via Getty Images)

Mountaineer Richard Parks has inspired Harlequins for one last push towards the Premiership peak.

Quins were just about to start fretting over their final climb for the play-offs this week, when a real-life adventurer dropped in to their Guildford training base.

Former Wales flanker Parks had to quit rugby aged 31 due to a debilitating shoulder injury.

But the ex-Newport, Leeds and Perpignan back-rower has reinvented himself through extreme expeditions such as the 737 Challenge — scaling the highest mountains on all seven continents, reaching both the North and South Poles, and all within seven months.

Quins could need a result in Saturday’s clash at Exeter to keep their top-four hopes intact, with Bristol heading to The Stoop on the regular season’s last day on May 18.

In one last push to scale the same heights as the title triumphs of 2012 and 2021, Quins invited Parks to their training ground, to a stirring response.

“Richard talked about his accomplishments once he finished rugby,” explained Quins head coach Danny Wilson. “He was so inspirational. He had his career taken away from him, but has gone on to do some unbelievable things.”

Quins pushed five-time Champions Cup-winners Toulouse all the way in last weekend’s semi-final, but ultimately lost out 38-26 in their maiden last-four encounter.

Having come closer than ever to planting their flag in Europe, attentions now revert to domestic endeavours. And Wilson admitted his side needed a gee-up to help re-focus.

“You try and do something new, something motivational, something emotive that gives the boys something else,” said Wilson.

“It’s a long season. The Toulouse week took over itself and it’s important that we make this week a big week. It takes care of itself in the sense that it’s a knockout game of rugby, really.

“But it’s not specific to Exeter away, it’s specific to the one percenters that might make a difference. [Bringing in Richard] was just something a bit different that linked nicely.”