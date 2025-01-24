Hargrove, Drexel Dragons host the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (11-9, 4-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-9, 3-4 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: John Camden and Delaware visit Cole Hargrove and Drexel on Saturday.

The Dragons have gone 3-4 in home games. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hargrove averaging 4.9.

The Fightin' Blue Hens have gone 4-3 against CAA opponents. Delaware scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Drexel's average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Delaware allows. Delaware averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Drexel gives up.

The Dragons and Fightin' Blue Hens square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Drake is averaging 9.3 points for the Dragons. Kobe Magee is averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Camden is shooting 49.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens. Niels Lane is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Fightin' Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 79.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press