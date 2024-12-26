Harden and the Clippers host conference foe Golden State

Golden State Warriors (15-14, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-13, seventh in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Western Conference action.

The Clippers have gone 12-12 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 8.6.

The Warriors are 0-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 112.8 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

The Clippers' 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Warriors give up. The Warriors score 5.2 more points per game (112.8) than the Clippers allow their opponents to score (107.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 22 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers.

Dennis Schroder is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Warriors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Terance Mann: out (finger), Kobe Brown: day to day (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

Warriors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press