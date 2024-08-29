'Hard Knocks' spotlighted Bears rookie Ian Wheeler's emotional journey

There have been a lot of feel-good stories surrounding the Chicago Bears so far this year. Between some incredible rookies, new veteran additions, and a renewed playoff hope, it's been a fun offseason.

Being featured on “Hard Knocks” this year has added a layer of excitement to the team. There have been exciting moments and incredible features for lots of different players. It has all been positive. One player that has stood out is undrafted rookie running back Ian Wheeler, who put his career as a doctor on hold to take his chance at being an NFL player.

Wheeler has impressed throughout the summer, as highlighted on "Hard Knocks," and he’s become incredibly easy to root for. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, ending his rookie season before it had a chance to begin. It's a devastating way for him to finish what was such a promising exhibition season.

On the fourth episode of "Hard Knocks," Wheeler was once again a focal point, where his relationship with coaches Chad Morton and Jennifer King was a shining moment. But, unfortunately, Bears fans knew how Wheeler's story would end on the new episode, and the show highlighted the heartbreaking side of the NFL.

That included showing the moment Wheeler tore his ACL and the reaction afterwards, where he embraced his mother outside the locker room, which brought out all of the emotions as a viewer.

But perhaps the best moment of the episode -- despite the circumstances -- was when general manager Ryan Poles called Wheeler to his office to inform him the team was placing him on injured reserve. But, most importantly, Poles, let him know that his door is always open and his phone is always on. It showed that the Bears not only have an effective GM but a compassionate one, as well.

With Wheeler landing on IR, he'll still spend the year with the team as he rehabs from his knee injury, and he'll get a second shot at making the roster next year. Poles told him the truth. He needs to rehab this thing with the same fire with which he played the games. If he loses that drive a little bit, making the team in 2025 will be hard.

While it was an emotional episode of "Hard Knocks," it can be turned into something great if Wheeler works his way back to form. The door is still open for him to become an NFL player.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: 'Hard Knocks' spotlighted Bears rookie Ian Wheeler's emotional journey