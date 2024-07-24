How hard is fencing? We had a U.S. Olympian show us. Watch how it went

Of all my 29 years on this Earth, I have tried fencing two times: one recreationally and one with a qualifying Olympian. I was humbled by the latter.

Team USA's Kat Holmes and I are at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but only one of us will be competing in team épée. Before that, she agreed to teach me a few things about it, so I gave it a try. I must give myself credit, though. I’m left handed, so our mini bout didn’t favor me with a right handed épée.

Only five sports have been included at Olympic Games since 1896, and fencing is one of them. Ancient civilizations fenced in combat and self-defense, but sport evolved in the 15th century in Italy and Germany. Today, the disciplines of fencing in the Olympics include foil, sabre and épée. Each has their own unique origins in history, and requires different target areas to score points.

After putting on all the gear and getting a quick lesson on attacking and scoring, I said a little prayer to myself. Then, salute and en garde position. Let’s just say Kat went easy on me.

Of all the many sports I’ve tried in my life, this one was the hardest. Aside from using my non-dominant hand, the stance and the weapon were tough to get used to. I have so much respect for athletes who excel in this sport.

You can watch me try, and fail, at fencing in the video above.

