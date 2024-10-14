How happy were they? What coach Dan Campbell and the Lions players said after routing Cowboys

After the Detroit Lions handed the Dallas Cowboys their worst loss in AT&T history, a 47-9 defeat on Sunday, coach Dan Campbell and the players met with the media. Here’s everything they said, courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions media relations staffs.

Coach Dan Campbell

Let me start here. I hate it for Hutch. That’s tough. You know, it was tough, and he’s in good hands right now. He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here. And you know, obviously he’s going to be down for a little while. And so that’s tough.

It’s hard when you lose somebody like him, but we’ll know a lot more after this and obviously wishing him the best. As far as the guys, man, I thought we really played the most complete game we’ve probably played here in a long time if not the most since we’ve been here, I just thought all phases stepped up, you know, particularly offensively and defensively. You know, we have applied pressure. We finally got a multiple-takeaway games, and they came in bunches. We talked about it. These things will come in bunches. Branch gets two picks. He punches the ball out. Actually gets three picks. And so, a number of things came out. Kerby got one. We challenged on the perimeter. We were better. We limited some of the penalties that can take place. I thought our front came to life and we were active all day. And then offensively, you know, the big boys up front, we were able to run the football. Montgomery and Gibbs, and then Goff – we were able to get a lot of explosives today. And it took all of them. It was LaPorta, and [Jameson Williams] and [Kalif Raymond] and TP (Tim Patrick). That was a big third down, first shot of the game that we took. So that was a total team effort, and I’m extremely proud of the way the guys came in ready to battle and get this one.

On the initial diagnosis and/or fear of Aidan Hutchinson’s injury.

Well, the fact that it’s an injury, and it’s going to be, he’ll be down for a while.

On if it’s the tibia or fibula and if he’s staying in the hospital.

Yeah, it’s the tibia. (Nods his head yes that he’s staying in the hospital.)

On how the team responded to Hutchinson’s injury meaning a lot to the them and how the players weren’t let down defensively afterward.

Yeah, look, those are hard. Those are hard moments. And, you know, that’s hard for everybody when you’re standing there and that’s one of yours, and then something like that happens. But, you know, I just, look, our guys have done a good job, and the coaches have just refocused on the job ahead of them. Because if you dwell on that too much and you start playing a little timid, that’s when you get hurt. So our guys snapped right back in and they, they lived in the moment and that’s a credit to our players and the coaches.

On being patient after they struggled a little bit offensively the first few weeks and then scoring 89 points over the last two games, after saying they would pick it up. Why were you so confident?

I know the people that I’m around, I know the coaches and I know the players, I know Goff, and I know Decker and Frank, and Sewell and Saint, and David Montgomery and Brock Wright. I could keep going down the line. Lief. And I just know what kind of guys they are. And they’re professionals, and I mean, the true meaning of the word professional. They’ll put in all the work that they need to get better. They work on their craft and they believe. They believe in what we have and they believe that we’re one play away from busting a huge explosive that could be touchdown. Any one of those guys. As long as I do my part is how they view it, then good things are going to happen. And so it’s on all of us and everybody’s in the right place right now.

On David Montgomery scoring two touchdowns today and why it was important to get his contract extension done. (It was done Saturday night.)

It was something that we felt like was the right thing to do. He’s playing at a highly productive level and he’s somebody that we want here long term, and we just wanted to make it happen. And we’re fortunate that both sides were the same thing. So, you know, it’s a credit to Brad getting that done...Charlie. We didn’t see ourselves a year or two from now not having “5” with us. We just didn’t see it. It didn’t make sense. He’s too much like us. He’s too much a part of us. He’s everything we’re looking for, and we’re not going to just let that guy leave, so I’m glad he’s here to stay.

On what he learned about the team today.

I didn’t learn anything. I expected us to come in and play well. I told you it’s the tightest I’ve felt about our crew and we answered.

On if they were tempted to throw the ball to Skipper when they were down at the goal line.

(Smiling) Well, we tried to get one to Decker and it didn’t work out. Close. We were real close, but no, we didn’t quite get there. We tried to score a number of different ways and we didn’t get that one. That’s about the only one.

On what Brian Branch means to the team, coming back.

He means a ton to us. He is. What you see is what you get. He’s a highly productive player. He is the ultimate football player. He’s a football player. He gets it. He sees it. The safety position in our defense is perfect for him, because it allows him to roam and he’s got some freedom. It’s structured, but he’s got some freedom to be able to move a little bit and play ball. And man, you just see the sky’s the limit with him and Kerby back there. Those two playing together, they’re really beginning to grow. So he’s big for us. It’s good to get him back.

On what he felt as he was waving his arms and kicking on the run David Montgomery made right in front of him (not the touchdown).

I think for me, you know, look, these old bones can’t play anymore, right? This old beat up body. But he just makes you-- you can put yourself in. You just wish you could play with that guy. Like, it makes me want to -- I wish I could have played with him. He’s that type of runner and he’s that type of teammate. And it’s inspiring. It’s inspiring. And I just -- I love it. I love the demeanor. I love the attitude. He won’t go down. And he’s just resilient and he’s tough..

Jared Goff, QB

On Aidan Hutchinson:

“Really tough, really tough. He’s a guy that’s part of the heartbeat of this team. He’s a leader. He does everything right.

He’s a great teammate. He’s everything you want in a player and a teammate. To have him go down like that and be visibly upset is tough for all of us. He will be fine. He’s gonna come back eventually, whenever that may be. Knowing him, he will be fine and he will bounce back.”

On their offensive success:

“Things are starting to come together a little bit. Those first two or three weeks, we were kind of finding our rhythm and itseems like we found it.”

On if there was a revenge aspect:

“This has nothing to do with last year, to be honest. This is a completely new team, them and us. We wanted to play a good game, and we certainly did on all levels. Everyone played well. That was the best I’ve felt coming into a game in a long time. I know a lot of other people had the same feeling too throughout the week.”

On getting the tackles in involved:

“Yeah, we were joking that might have to throw two to tackles. They were close. Both of them were close. I was kind of amazed. I tried to fit that in there to Decker...but yeah, they were close.”

On David Montgomery:

“He means as much as anybody. He really is a special player, a special teammate. One of my favorites of all time. I think I’ve told him that. He makes me laugh. He’s one of my favorite teammates. He’s a special guy. He really is. Im so happy for him with the extension. He’s playing at a really, really high level right now. If you look around the league at all the running backs, I don’t know if you’ll find one who’s playing better. It’s fun to have him on our team...And Gibbs is right there too. It feels like we have two of the top five backs? Three backs? I feel like we have a good stable.”

On making the most of the opportunity:

“You’re on the road against an NFC contender. We’re starting this little stretch where this was our first road game of few more to come. Yeah, we wanted to come out play well. They’re a great team. We were able to get on top of them today and do our thing.”

On the competition in the NFC North, all teams being 2 games over .500:

“The division is good. The division is really good. It’s probably the best division in football right. There haven’t been a lot of division games played, actually. So that’s a little misnomer there. But it’s a good division. It’s a tough division.”

On running trick plays:

“Whatever their defense presented this week, it presented the opportunity to run some of those plays. They were in (the gameplan) but that doesn’t mean they are all going to get called...We were moving the ball pretty good. When that’s happening, typically they get called more. We typically have a lot in every week, they just always don’t get called.”

David Montgomery, RB

On his contract extension:

“Yeah, I was definitely excited to know that we were able to get that done. Just knowing that I’ll be in a place where I feel that I’m wanted and I’m able to showcase what I can really do, I’m really appreciative. I’m so blessed that God has enabled me to be in a position where I can give him the glory for the things He’s granted me with. I’m just happy that I can be here the next few years.”

On when he realized Detroit was his forever home:

“When I signed my first contract here...Coach Campbell was very adamant about expressing how much he wanted me here and how much he felt like he needed me here. So, I feel like Coach Campbell being who we was to me when I first stepped here, he made me want to go hard in every opportunity that I got. I’m happy that I’m able to be here longer.”

On multiple guys getting extensions too:

“I think it’s big. You keep a certain group of guys together, the catalysts of this organization, being able to start something that you can build around, we’ve got some great core dudes, those guys we were able to get extended. Gratefully, I was able to get extended myself. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

On what it is that has fallen into place in the last two weeks for this team:

“I think there was a period in the beginning of the season where we were trying to figure out our identity, and trying to piece it together. I think now, we are starting to execute a lot more. The funny thing is, we are not even all on the same page; the small things here and there, that we can clean up. The sky is really the limit for us. I am excited to see what’s next.”

On the injury to Aidan Hutchison and how the team is equipped to overcome it:

“One thing that is around this league, it sucks, but injuries are a part of this game. You’ve had guys who prepare to go in, Coach Campbell is sure to allow people to know that, look, anything is liable to happen, and the next guy has to be ready. Our prayers go out to Aidan. It’s an unfortunate loss to us and a big, big, big blow to us. It is just more personal for us because the kind of guy that Aidan is and the kind of character he has. What he brings to the locker room and to this team. For me personally, I am going to take it real personal for a guy like Aidan because he was the heartbeat of this team. He still will be.”

On Jared Goff saying David is his favorite teammate he’s ever had, and what it means to him:

“J.G., that’s my guy. We joke all the time about his speed and stuff like how fast he really is or he really ain’t. Jared’s a great leader. And he leads in a way where its infectious to everybody around you. You want to be a part of that. You want to be around a guy like that so, I’m just happy he gave me that compliment.”

On Coach Campbell saying David inspires him to want to put the pads back on, and what it means to him:

“It’ll never be possible. If I could get in some pads with Coach Campbell, it would be kinda cool to see him in front of me.”

Alex Anzalone, LB

On Aidan Hutchinson and how big of a loss he is:

“I would probably touch more on the human aspect of that. I think it’s obvious how good he is and how great of a player he is on the field, and what he does for our team schematically and what type of season he was having. Just to see him in that situation, it kind of just brings you back down to Earth. We are playing a violent, dangerous sport. It just kind of is what it is, and it happens. To see him go out like that, its tough, just from the human aspect.”

On whether he was able to talk to Aidan Hutchison:

“Just as he was going off on the stretcher. To see him, obviously emotional. I was too. I empathize with him because I have been in those situations. Not exactly that. But, in those situations before, is how we all know.”

On how to regain focus after an incident like that:

“It’s hard. After a stoppage like that, a player like that, and a leader like that and what he gives to our team, it’s hard to refocus. That is what he would want us to do and that’s kind of what we did.”

On the defensive performance overall:

“We knew going into this game it was going to be a statement game. It’s one of those defining games in your season, I think. You can prove a point. You know, 3:25 Central, 4:25 Eastern game, that a lot of people are watching in Dallas, I think it was an opportunity for us to take advantage of.”

On whether the team was looking to make a statement:

“Every game you are looking to make a statement, but I think specifically this game.”

On when the lights came on if he was feeling it in his heart a little bit:

“I would say so, yeah. Anytime you play here, it is a special place. To play against the Dallas Cowboys, it’s an opportunity for us to come in here and prove a point.”

On what Brian Branch means to this defense:

“He’s a ball player. He’s a ball hog. He makes a lot of plays and it is fun to be a part of, to be on the field with him. It’s not a surprise – I’m sure you guys are not surprised by it. If he keeps it up, he’s having an All Pro season in my opinion. I’m excited for him, and just keep growing as a safety. Keep getting better in different situations. The sky’s the limit for him.”

On Alim McNeill:

“I think, if you talk to him, he will probably say it was a statement game for him, too. The sacks weren’t coming his way earlier in the year. Coming into this game, he had a feeling, we had a feeling, that he was going to be a difference maker and get those stats up. I’m not sure, I haven’t watched the film on how they really came, but every sack counts.”

On David Montgomery who just signed an extension, and what he means for this team culturally:

“I think he’s a perfect cultural fit. I think when we signed him last year, we knew exactly who he was. Just playing against him and then just thriving our offense, and how Ben and Dan use him, he’s just one of those players that just kind of defines what we’re about as