It’s happened again; Chelsea fans could be concerned by Behdad Eghbali’s latest manoeuvre

When Chelsea owner, Behdad Eghbali, is helping to write the newspaper headlines again, Blues fans would be right to worry given what’s gone on previously at the club.

There appeared to be a time when the West Londoners were never out of the news, more so because of what Egbahli and Todd Boehly had been up to rather than any player or injury news.

Behdad Eghbali’s post-match choices could concern Chelsea fans

Back in 2023 for example, Boehly headed into the Chelsea dressing room after a loss at Brighton and tore the players off a strip, even going as far as to call their season “embarrassing.”

It’s also believed that Thomas Tuchel was relieved of his duties because of his objection to the owners coming into the dressing room either before or after matches.

Enzo Maresca has to put up with Behdad Eghbali visiting the Chelsea dressing room after each game. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Now it seems to be happening again, with London World reporting that Eghbali entered the dressing room after the Blues drew 1-1 with Arsenal at the weekend, a game in which one Chelsea ace missed a sitter.

Given that the West Londoners have been playing much better under Enzo Maresca, the reports could worry fans of the club, but in truth there’s absolutely nothing to worry about.

London World note that the arrival of board members into the dressing room has now become something of a ritual, and it seems clear that the players expect it to happen after a game.

Sat in third place in the Premier League, the Blues are certainly enjoying a decent start to their 2024/25 campaign, and with Enzo Maresca hard-nosed when it comes to team selection and why, every player knows exactly where they stand.

It means that the Italian can see genuine competition for places each and every week, and that could only mean more good news for the club going forward.