Hansi Flick talks Yamal, Raphinha, Araujo, Torre, Ansu after Barbastro 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona began the new year with a resounding 4-0 victory over Barbastro, securing their place in the Copa del Rey’s round of 16.

Manager Hansi Flick was visibly pleased with the team’s collective performance and saw the win as a step in the right direction after a challenging end to 2024, where results had dipped.

Flick stressed the importance of this triumph, expressing hope that the momentum gained from this match would carry into the upcoming Spanish Super Cup.

Match analysis

Flick highlighted the team’s defensive solidity as a key factor in the win. The players gave their opponents no opportunities, ensuring a dominant performance from start to finish.

This defensive organisation laid the foundation for the attack, allowing Barcelona to dictate the game and score comfortably.

“We had to start the year like this, coming from where we came from. We were very good in defence. We didn’t give our rivals any chance,” he said.

Ansu Fati’s role

Hansi Flick explained Ansu Fati’s role. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Flick prefers using Ansu Fati, who came on as a substitute, on the left wing rather than in a central role as a striker.

The manager explained that this positioning allows Ansu to exploit his strengths, providing creativity and cutting inside to pose a threat to opposition defences.

His role in the game further demonstrated why Flick sees him as a key part of the team in this position.

“Both today and in previous games, I always think of Ansu playing on the left. I prefer him to play there and not as a striker,” he added.

Pablo Torre’s contribution

Flick was happy with Torre’s performance. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The manager also praised the efforts of the less frequently used players, particularly Pablo Torre. Torre delivered a strong performance, showcasing his abilities and proving that the squad has depth.

Flick’s satisfaction with Torre’s level of play underscores the importance of every player stepping up during critical moments.

“I am very happy with the level of the less common players today and with the overall performance of the entire team.”

Ronald Araujo’s return

Araujo played full 90 minutes. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo’s return from a serious injury was another highlight of the match. Playing the full 90 minutes, he demonstrated his reliability and leadership on the pitch.

Flick’s decision to entrust him with significant game time reflects the defender’s importance as both a player and a captain.

“Araujo has returned after a serious injury. He was able to play 90 minutes and you have seen his level. He has spoken on the pitch, he is one of our captains.”

Updates on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha

Lamine Yamal will be available against Athletic Club. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

The manager hinted at the possibility of Lamine Yamal featuring in the Spanish Super Cup, though the final decision would depend on training sessions in Barcelona and Saudi Arabia.

“We travel on Monday, we train on Monday in Barcelona and on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia. That’s all we have before that game. I think Lamine could be in the game against Athletic,” he noted.

As for Raphinha, Flick explained that although the player had been training well, it was deemed wiser to rest him for this match to avoid any risks.

“Raphinha had some problems, he was training well but we decided it was more prudent to save him this trip,” he concluded.

Source: AS