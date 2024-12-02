Hansi Flick’s surprising go-to Barcelona player who has played more minutes than Dani Olmo

At the beginning of the season, few would have predicted the significant role Gerard Martin is currently playing at Barcelona. However, his rise to prominence has been one of the most unexpected yet encouraging developments in the squad this campaign.

Barcelona’s summer transfer window was heavily influenced by financial constraints, making it impossible to pursue high-profile signings.

The club had to focus on addressing key areas with limited resources, particularly the need for reinforcements in the full-back positions.

Alejandro Balde, a regular starter, lacked serious competition for his spot. However, as the season progressed, Hansi Flick made the bold decision to place his trust in Gerard Martin.

A go-to player

Fast forward nearly four months into the season, and Gerard Martin has become one of Barcelona’s most reliable players.

He currently ranks as the 12th player in terms of minutes played within the squad, which is a remarkable feat for someone who was initially not considered a key figure.

Gerard Martin has played more minutes than Olmo, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

So far, Martin has started seven matches and featured in 14 games overall, contributing two assists during this period. His ability to step up when called upon has not gone unnoticed.

His performances have steadily improved as he gains confidence. Against Brest, he delivered a brilliant assist for Dani Olmo, showcasing his ability to make decisive contributions in crucial moments.

Although his outing against Celta was a bit off, that could be put down as a one-off display.

More minutes than most regulars

Similarly, when Balde faced a scare during the first half of the game against Las Palmas, Martin once again made the most of the opportunity, putting in a solid performance and accumulating valuable minutes.

Interestingly, Martin has logged more game time than several high-profile players, including Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, Hector Fort, Dani Olmo, Gavi, and Pablo Torre.

In fact, he is on the verge of overtaking Marc-Andre ter Stegen in total minutes, as the goalkeeper remains sidelined with an injury until at least April.

Gerard Martin’s unexpected rise is a testament to his hard work and adaptability. His consistent displays have proven that Barcelona’s reliance on young talents can pay off, even in challenging circumstances.