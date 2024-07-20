Hansi Flick sends ‘thank you’ message to Barcelona for La Masia talents

New Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has this weekend sent a personal message of thanks to the club, for their efforts in producing the latest crop of young players at his disposal.

Flick, for his part, has over the last week been afforded his first opportunity to catch an up-close-and-personal glimpse of the talent making its way through La Masia at present.

As much comes with the absence of the bulk of his first-team squad through international duty having been covered for by a host of youngsters.

The likes of Mikayil Faye, Ander Astralaga, Guille and Toni Fernández, and Héctor Fort have all been afforded the chance to impress the club’s new headmaster at The Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

And, evidently, such players have managed precisely that.

Speaking publicly for the first time since being appointed to the Camp Nou hotseat on Saturday, Flick, during an interview with Barca One, was asked about the Blaugrana’s next wave of upcoming talent.

And the German made use of the opportunity to thank all responsible for the development of such players, in responding:

“What I’m seeing in the first training sessions, it’s unbelievable. Thank you to La Masia.”

Conor Laird | GSFN