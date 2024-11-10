Hansi Flick gives updates on Lamine Yamal’s injury

Barcelona’s quest to earn the crucial three points against Real Sociedad tonight has been hindered by the absence of Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old has established himself as a primary figure in the Blaugrana front line, racking up 12 goals and assists in 12 games in La Liga thus far.

However, heavy playing time has unsurprisingly taken its toll on Yamal, with muscle overload ruling him out of the squad.

Explaining the youngster’s exclusion, manager Hansi Flick has come out to clear the air.

In the pre-match interview, Flick was asked about Yamal’s return date, to which the coach replied, “I don’t know how long Lamine will be out, we are focused on today’s match against Real Sociedad.”

With the international break approaching, Barcelona would hope that Yamal won’t be out for long and could have him back in action by their next game.

Coach Hansi Flick during the pre-match interview

However, Flick has opted not to speculate on his return just yet.

Supporting the Spanish star, Flick has said, “We tried until the end with Lamine. We have to take care of him, he has problems with his ankle.“

However, he also took the opportunity to back Fermin Lopez who replaces him in the starting lineup. He recently scored against Red Star Belgrade and even shone against Bayern Munich not too long ago.

“We will be missing an important player, but in the end we have another player, Fermin, who will come in and he has also played well in the last games,” Flick affirmed.

Source of quotes: Live pre-match interview