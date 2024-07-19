Hansi Flick continues to adopt a special training program for Barcelona forward

It is important for FC Barcelona to continue evaluating all of their players with unique specifications. This is because each and every single player in the squad has their own needs and requirements. At times in the past, the inability of Barcelona to do this has caused them a lot of pain.

Two great cases that reflect this better than anyone else are the cases of Pedri and Ansu Fati. While the Spanish midfielder still retains a great value and important in both Barcelona and for his country, the case of the Spanish forward who wears the ‘10’ at Barça is the polar opposite in a way.

Due to his recurring injuries and the club’s inability to properly address them, the young 21-year-old La Masia prodigy has not exactly flourished as many would have hoped. Once considered the future of the Catalan club, he is now labelled as a player who never reached his potential.

However, it would appear that Barcelona are not among those who believe that Fati’s best days are behind him. Even now, as highlighted by SPORT, Hansi Flick is doing everything that he can to ensure that the Spanish forward returns to his best possible physical shape.

The way that Flick is trying to ensure that is through a specific training program for Fati. This specific plan is seen being incorporated at the start of the training sessions when the youngster works out alone with the likes of Rafa Maldonado and German Fernandez, two trusted physical trainers.

While he does return to the same intensity of the training afterwards with his teammates, the main objective of the sessions before that is to focus on specific elements to help improve Fati’s overall physical state. They wish to avoid any more injury problems so that the player can finally show his quality without being hindered.