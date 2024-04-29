Hannah Green repeats on LPGA with another win at 2024 JM Eagle LA Championship

After 54 holes, there was an Aussie duo tied atop the leaderboard at the JM Eagle LA Championship in Los Angeles.

But while Grace Kim stumbled to a 76-77 weekend, defending champion Hannah Green was calm, cool and collected en route to a second straight victory at Wilshire Country Club.

Green shot a 5-under 66 on Sunday – a final round that was only bested by Madelene Sagstrom’s 65 – as she enjoyed a comfortable victory by three shots over Maja Stark.

It’s Green’s fifth victory on the LPGA and she’s the first to defend on tour since Jin Young Ko did it in 2023.

Green’s up-and-down season continued this week on a high note. She won at the end of February at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, but then missed the cut in her next start. After a tie for 21st in Arizona, she missed the cut last week at the LPGA’s first major, the Chevron Championship.

For Stark, it’s a second straight solo second following her runner-up finish at last week’s Chevron. Haeran Ryu was solo third at 6 under, six shots back. Jin Young Ko tied for fourth with fellow Korean Jin Hee Im.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek