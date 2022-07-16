Hampshire Hawks vs Somerset live: score and latest updates from the T20 Blast semi-final

t20 blast final live score yorkshire hampshire lancashire somerset - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Lancashire beat Yorkshire by six wickets in first semi-final

05:16 PM

Wicket!!

Gregory c Ellis b Wheal 18

05:14 PM

OVER 15: SOM 122/4 (Lammonby 29 Gregory 14) chasing 191

Dawson slams on the brakes with two dot balls and four singles conceded. He finishes with 4-0-20-1. That's why he makes the T20 big bucks. Somerset need 69 off 30.

05:12 PM

OVER 14: SOM 118/4 (Lammonby 27 Gregory 12) chasing 191

McDermott drops Gregory who throws his hands at a drive, his feet rooted to the crease and nicks it for four. McDermott dived to his right and tipped it round the post. After Gregory flicks a single through square leg, Lammonby scoops Ellis's yorker for four then backs away to leg to try to go over cover. But Ellis pushes his delivery wider and Lammonby uses his bat as a snooker cue to reach it and poke it off the toe fine for four.

Umpire Lloyd was checking not with the third umpire whether the ball had stayed on the cut strip - it had, which meant it was a wide rather than a no-ball and a free hit had it pitched on the next one.

05:07 PM

OVER 13: SOM 104/4 (Lammonby 18 Gregory 7) chasing 191

Clever bowling by Dawson, tossing it up to a man who has just been hit on the head. Abell's eyes light up because he needs to get the scoreboard moving but he doesn't middle it and cannot clear the short boundary. Enter Lewis Gregory who dances down to Dawson and pounds a drive over long on for six.

05:03 PM

Wicket!!!

Abell c Weatherley b Dawson 27 Caught at deep midwicket slog-sweeping. FOW 97/3

05:03 PM

OVER 12: SOM 96/3 (Abell 27 Lammonby 17) chasing 191

Lammonby clears his front leg and swipes a drive over long-on for six. Fuller sees him coming next ball and pushes it so wide it sails almost on to the adjacent pitch. Graham Lloyd belatedly calls wide, whether on the third umpire's prod or not, I don't know. It's not supposed to be the case so probably wasn't.

Story continues

Fuller bounces Abell who is lidded by the bumper, accepting four off the helmet and the ensuing concussion test. He's OK and he takes guard for the final ball of the over, and scythes a cut for four. Somerset's best over so far.

Hampshire Hawks v Somerset - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04:57 PM

OVER 11: SOM 78/3 (Abell 22 Lammonby 9) chasing 191

Abell sweeps Crane's first delivery for four, then pats a couple of singles. Lammonby comes down to make his own full toss, tapping it into the gap between mid-on and midwicket for two. The left-hander also pinches the strike with a drag through wide mid-on for a single.

04:54 PM

OVER 10: SOM 68/3 (Abell 16 Lammonby 5) chasing 191

Abell, the captain, has to take the initiative and does so by scooping Fuller's first ball for six then chopping four off a thick edge through the cordon. Good start but they can't build on it, taking three singles off the final balls. Somerset need 123 off 10.

04:51 PM

OVER 9: SOM 55/3 (Abell 4 Lammonby 4) chasing 191

Hampshire block off Lammonby's reverse sweep and he has to settle for a two and a single with a pull off Dawson and a Rooty-dab. Abell farms the strike with a slap to cover.

04:48 PM

OVER 8: SOM 51/3 (Abell 3 Lammonby 1) chasing 191

Hampshire's fast bowlers have been the quickest and hit the pitch hardest of the four teams on show today and they are reaping their rewards. An excellent over from Fuller began with two dot balls that inspired Rossoum to try to get the scoreboard moving and after the danger man departed Lammonby took three balls to get off the mark.

04:44 PM

Wicket!!!

Rossouw c Weatherley b Fuller 24 That could be the game. Rossouw has been in such blistering form that Somerset were banking on him leading the charge but he swipes across the line to Fuller and Weatherley takes a catch to his right at cow corner. FOW 50/3

04:43 PM

OVER 7: SOM 50/2 (Rossouw 23 Abell 3) chasing 191

Time for some spin ... if you can call it that. Dawson's brilliance lies in his line, flight and variations of pace rather than gripping and ripping. He gives neither man the opportunity to get under the ball and they can only drive and flick two singles apiece.

There are nurdlers with the bat and stingy bowlers who turn batsmen into nurdlers. Dawson is the latter.

04:39 PM

OVER 6: SOM 46/2 (Rossouw 21 Abell 1) chasing 191

Wheal almost completes a fine job of containment until he errs too straight and Rossouw gives it the kitchen sink, smiting it over midwicket for a skyscraping six. That's the end of the powerplay.

04:37 PM

OVER 5: SOM 38/2 (Rossouw 14 Abell 0) chasing 191

Rossouw winds up to try to mow Wood over midwicket but gets the top edge instead and still gleans four. After playing tip and run to cover, Rossouw judges the striker's as the danger end and calls Banton through for the quick single when he dabs to point but Crane throws down the non-striker's stumps and Banton failed to dive to save himself.

Banton out - Sky Sports

04:32 PM

Wicket!!

Banton run out 12 Oh dear. Too posh to dive. Rossouw called him through but Crane threw to the non-striker's from gully counter-intuitively and caught him six inches short. FOW 37/2

04:30 PM

OVER 4: SOM 31/1 (Banton 12 Rossouw 7) chasing 191

Whawal is hiding the ball outside off to Rossouw and he can't pierce the infield for four successive dot balls. But he doesn't panic, waits for the straighter one and trots down to spank it over the bowler's head for a steepling straight six!

04:28 PM

OVER 3: SOM 25/1 (Banton 12 Rossouw 1) chasing 191

Ellis is brisk and his two dot balls that began the over put Smeed in the position of thinking he had to get off strike and playing a hazardous stroke. Rossouw is off the mark straightaway with a dab down to point then Banton drives uppishly square for four past a diving Dawson who was only yay far from reaching it at point. Instead the ball rattles away for four.

04:22 PM

Wicket!!!

Smeed c Fuller b Ellis 9 Two dot balls induce Smeed to having a hack across the line and splicing a catch to mid-on. Enter Rossouw. FOW 20/1

04:20 PM

OVER 2: SOM 20/0 (Smeed 9 Banton 8) chasing 191

Brad Wheal has the other new ball. Right-arm over. He starts with a couple of dots and Banton takes a tight single off the third to Dawson at mid-off. Smeed does exactly the same, admittedly not as tight as the first. That's enough orthodoxy for Banton who takes a step inside the line and then lamps a drive on the up over long-off for a Dorothy Dix/Julian Dicks.

04:17 PM

OVER 1: SOM 12/0 (Smeed 8 Banton 1) chasing 191

Chris Wood opens the bowling, the left-armer slanting across the right-handed Smeed who uses the length to crack a cut for a single. Banton pulls a single behind backward square and Smeed square drives for another. Wood is perturbed, and rightly so, to be called wide when he sees Smeed coming and pushes it wider but still within the lines. And injury is added to insult when Smeed plants the extra ball over long on for six.

04:09 PM

Change of innings

So will it be Somerset or Hampshire playing Lancashire in the final? Hawks have never won it, technically. They were called the Royals when they triumphed in 2010 and 2012. Somerset, runners-up last year, have not won it since 2005. Hampshire have a very good bowling attack but my money's on Rilee Rossouw and co.

04:05 PM

OVER 20: HAM 190/6 (Fuller 7 Ellis 1)

Hampshire must be disappointed with only 190 on a belter of a pitch and with the usually wonderful Peter Siddle so oddly out of sorts. But too many holed out when well set, Somerset's spinners kept chipping them out and Gregory, Brooks and Green started to rein them in with change-ups and yorkers.

03:58 PM

Wicket!!!

Dawson run out 1 Took some time to establish who was out and I think they got it wrong. Fuller was on strike, missed out with a hack intended to go over point. Banton drops the ball and Dawson calls him through for a suicidal single. The ball only dropped at Bantpon's feet and he picked it up to demolish the stumps. I don't think they crossed but after Dawson is initially called back, they proceed with Fuller at the non-striker's. FOW 189/6

03:56 PM

Wicket!!

Prest c Rossouw b Van der Merwe 64 Six and out. Mowed the previous delivery over cow corner for six and then slapped a full toss down long-on's throat. FOW 189/5

03:55 PM

OVER 19: HAM 181/4 (Prest 59 Fuller 6)

Brooks bowls out with six attempted yorkers and is pleased to concede only 3 x 2s and 3 x singles. He ends with 4-0-40-0. Van der Merwe will bowl the final over. Hampshire look about 20 short of where they should be at this stage.

03:53 PM

OVER 18: HAM 173/3 (Prest 55 Fuller 2)

Whiteley starts with a six and ends the over walking off. Green finishes with 4-0-35-1, the only blemish the yorker he didn't land, allowing Whiteley to smack it over long on as if with a croquet mallet.

Mascots take part in the mascot race ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final between Hampshire Hawks and Somerset at Edgbaston - Gareth Copley/ECB via Getty Images

03:47 PM

Wicket!!

Whiteley c Lammonby b Green 27 Another good catch. Green gets the ball to arc away from the left-hander who slapped his drive straight to the cover sweeper. FOW 169/4

03:45 PM

OVER 17: HAM 162/3 (Prest 53 Whiteley 20)

Anything can happen in these last four overs but so far, though it seems strange to write it, Hampshire seem stuck. Back comes Siddle and Prest carves his short delivery outside off for four. After Prest cloths a drive back up the pitch, the 19-year-old brings up his fifty with a Buttler-esque hockey drive, all hands and wrists. Lovely shot. These two boundaries are just the laxative Hampshire's innings needed.

03:41 PM

OVER 16: HAM 151/3 (Prest 43 Whiteley 19)

Smeed runs to his right from deep backward square and dives to try to catch Prest's pull but the ball bursts through his cupped hands and his knee hits the turf hard. They run a single. This has been a good few overs of defensive bowling and Green delivers another sly over of short balls, at full pace and then a variety of slower ones. Eight off the over which, in the pre T20 eea would have had you dropped to the seconds and out on your ear at the end of the season, is now MVP material.

03:37 PM

OVER 15: HAM 143/3 (Prest 39 Whiteley 15)

Prest needs a new helmet but not a concussion sub. Gregory is back with his foot on the brakes with his wily changes of pace and length. After three singles, though, Prest withdraws to leg and whips his hands through the line to skelp a yorker, like a hockey stroke, for four through mid-off.

Gregory sees Prest withdraw to leg again and follows him but doesn't land the yorker and the right-hander shovels the low full toss round the corner for four. Gregory needs new brake pads.

03:33 PM

OVER 14: HAM 132/3 (Prest 30 Whiteley 13)

That's pretty poor from Brooks with his slower balls this over - Whiteley waits and pulls one fine for four and lets the other sail past his stance for a wide, his attempted pull a shot to nothing. But Brooks pulls it back when Prest misjudges length, goes down on one knee to scoop and just edges it on to the helmet. Clonk! On comes the physio for the concussion test. Seems OK.

Hampshire's Tom Prest bats during the Vitality Blast T20 semi-final match at Edgbaston Stadium - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

03:28 PM

OVER 13: HAM 124/3 (Prest 29 Whiteley 7)

Lewis Gregory comes on for a first spell of the day, and starts as he usually does with his Dernbachian mode of change-ups in pace and grips. The left-handed Whiteley exploits the short-ball aberration and pulls it for four but only three further singles are added to the total. Gregory sees Prest winding up to try to smash the last ball and bangs it in at 83mph, catching the charging batsman by surprise as it smacked into (Pato) Banton's gloves.

03:24 PM

OVER 12: HAM 117/3 (Prest 28 Whiteley 1)

Triumphant return from Goldworthy who chips in with his second wicket of the day. All the seamers so far today have been spanked. I suspect Crane and Dawson for Hampshire will be crucial if they are to make the final.

03:20 PM

Wicket!!!

Weatherley c Rossouw b Goldsworthy 24 Lewis Goldsworthy has a golden arm. Weatherley climbs into the left-arm spinner but doesn't get to the pitch and Rossouw takes a good, tumbling catch at long on. FOW 116/3

03:19 PM

OVER 11: HAM 114/2 (Weatherley 23 Prest 27)

Siddle starts his second spell with another slow ball, a shocker of a full toss that is called no-ball on height and Prest's thigh pad diverts it round the corner for four. The free-hit delivery is a good yorker that Prest chisels out for a single. Siddle tries to paint the tramlines but Weatherley reaches over and bludgeons it over cover for four. No country for old men.

Joe Weatherley of Hampshire plays a shot during the Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final match between Hampshire Hawks and Somerset - Harry Trump/Getty Images

03:15 PM

OVER 10: HAM 100/2 (Weatherley 17 Prest 25)

Lovely hands and feet from Joe Weatherley to jump across his crease. change his grip and switch-hit Van der Merwe fine for four. VdM resorts to spearing the next five in, giving him neither batsman the chance to free his arms. Four singles are the only further punishment. Hampshire are pootling along at 10 an over without many pyrotechnics.

03:10 PM

OVER 9: HAM 92/2 (Weatherley 11 Prest 23)

Prest chipsdown the ground, Gregory runs to cut it off at long-on but the ball hits the seam and performs a perfect off-break to beat him and bounce for four. After they exchange singles, Prest shovels Green's full bunger round the corner for four but misses out on the bumper, flashing an uppercut but failing to connect.

03:07 PM

OVER 8: HAM 81/2 (Weatherley 9 Prest 14)

Van der Merwe switches ends, meaning the right-handers now have the onside boundaries as their longest options, which is ideal for the left-arm spinner's line from round the wicket, darting it into their toes. Five singles and a two in the blazing sunshine make the batsmen do all the work.

03:04 PM

OVER 7: HAM 74/2 (Weatherley 4 Prest 12)

Very good over from Ben Green, a famous cricketing name for fans of jazz, the Guardian and Wisden. Only five singles come off it.

03:03 PM

OVER 6: HAM 69/2 (Weatherley 1 Prest 10)

The left-arm spinner is cracked for four by Prest's scything cut shot and then dispatched back over his head for four more. McDermott comes down and steps to the onside to carve six over cover and then, after Goldsowrthy spears five wides down the legside, Dominc Cork says, you have to ask whey he's bowling this over. Nick Knight has the immediate response when McDermott holes out next ball. 'That's why!' he cheerily shouts.

02:58 PM

Wicket!!

McDermott c cover b Goldsworthy 31 Expensive over, but he made the breakthrough after being hit for six. The left-arm spinner followed the batsman as he retreated to leg and he spoons his drive to Abell in much the same way his captain did. FOW 68/2

02:56 PM

OVER 5: HAM 48/1 (McDermott 25 Prest 1)

Excellent bowling change by Somerset. Van der Merwe proves too wily for Vince, whose strength is his weakness, and Prest who is cemented to his crease.

02:53 PM

Wicket!!

Vince c Abell b Van der Merwe 20 Having launched the previous ball from the left-arm spinner over cover for four, VdM takes more pace off and Vince slices his drive. Cover runs to his left and the edge of the circle to take it. FOW 47/1

02:52 PM

OVER 4: HAM 43/0 (McDermott 25 Vince 16)

Don't bowl full to Vince without slips because even if he does nick off, there's no one there. He doesn't nick this one but creams it for four. Two balls later McDermott charges Brooks and carts the short ball over long on for six. That went miles. Brooks goes fuller and McDermott has the gallus to ramp it for four more, having wheeled his stance through 90 degrees.

02:48 PM

OVER 3: HAM 28/0 (McDermott 15 Vince 11)

Peter Siddle replaces Lammonby. Cricket's most famous beanie-hatted vegan is not wearing the Benny from Crossroads hat today. He starts with a slower ball, overpitched and McDermott drills it through mid-off for four.

McDermott drives a single through mid-off, and races through to beat the throw. Vince joins the party, gorging on a half-volley to smoke a cover drive for four. When Siddle again errs on length in the channel, Vince smears another drive, this one squarer, for four more.

02:42 PM

OVER 2: HAM 13/0 (McDermott 10 Vince 2)

The veteran Brooks, now 38, still has the hairband of his tearaway youth without the same volume of hair. A couple of singles are whipped into the legside from the first three deliveries. McDermott shapes to ramp but Brooks watches his feet move across and bangs it in instead and the ball vaults over the batsman's helmet.

McDermott finally hits out, slicing the drive over point for six then tucks the slower ball off his legs for a single.

02:39 PM

OVER 1: HAM 4/0 (McDermott 2 Vince 1)

Tom Lammonby, left-arm over, opens the bowling to Hampshire's Ben McDermott, son of Craig, and he gets the first ball to swing ... down the leg side for a wide. McDermott gets away when hit on the finger with one that climbed into his ribs and they run a single. Great start from Lammonby to Vince, swinging it in to Vince, cramping him for room and he takes three balls to beat the infield. Big contrast with this morning's fireworks. Vince eventually pats a single to square leg, McDermott pushes another wide of mid-off.

Jack Brooks shares new ball duties.

02:26 PM

Alfred the Gorilla

Of Gloucestershire has won the Mascot Race.

02:24 PM

Welcome to coverage of the second semi-final and final of the 2022 Vitality T20 Blast

Hampshire have won the toss and chosen to bat.

Your teams are:

Somerset Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (capt), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Lewis Goldsworthy, Roelof van der Merwe, Jack Brooks, Peter Siddle.

Hampshire Ben McDermott (wk), James Vince (capt), Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Christopher Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal.

02:21 PM

Roses are red at Edgbaston

By Scyld Berry at Edgbaston

To win the first semi-final, Lancashire had to record their highest T20 run-chase, and they did so with impressive assurance. They defeated Yorkshire in the Roses Match on neutral territory by six wickets with eight balls to spare.

The contrast between the two strategies was as contrasting as red and white. Yorkshire accelerated at the end of their innings, thanks to their allrounder Jordan Thompson who hit five sixes in the space of only seven balls and scored 50 off 18 balls. Yorkshire missed the firepower of Johnny Bairstow, but Thompson’s panache filled the gap - not at the start of Yorkshire’s innings, though, but at the end.

Lancashire accelerated from the very start of their innings, as they had an opening batsman of Bairstowian power. Phil Salt, given permission to leave the England white-ball squad, rocked Yorkshire back on their heels by hitting 36 off 15 balls at the outset, including 25 runs off only four legal balls from Matt Revis. Lancashire’s hardened veterans, Keaton Jennings and Dane Vilas, did not need to innovate after Salt’s assault; they just knocked off the runs with low-risk shots.

Salt reiterated that he has a talent which deserves international exposure by driving his first ball for four and almost maintaining the same rate. England, so stocked with top-order white-ball batsmen, have tried Salt down the order but he is at his best going through his repertoire against pace. He is capable of advancing England’s white-ball batting to a new level: Jos Buttler can hit the ball 360 degrees from the crease. Salt might soon do it from down the pitch as well.

So Yorkshire’s six-over powerplay score of 66 for one was put in the shade - not that there was any at sun-baked Edgbaston – by Lancashire’s 89 for two. Jennings was no old stodger after playing himself in, thanks to Salt giving him the time, and Yorkshire’s ground-fielding wavered during his stand with Vilas.

Even so, Yorkshire are not having a bad season given their acrimonious circumstances. Had their morale collapsed, they would not have made it through their T20 quarter-final against Surrey at the Oval. Their supply of good home-grown cricketers continues to flow, and Thompson could prove to be an allrounder who is something more.