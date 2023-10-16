Hamas Leader Who Led Kibbutz Attack Killed, Israel Says

Israel Defense Forces

Israeli Defense Forces announced Sunday that they had killed a Hamas commander they believe is responsible for an attack on a planned community near the Gaza border, called a kibbutz. A statement released by the military said Billal Al Kedra, the a commander of Hamas’ southern Khan Yunis Nukhba commando forces, was “neutralized” in Gaza on Saturday following intelligence reports of his location. The army claimed Al Kedra led the attack on Kibbutz Nirim on Oct. 7, and while the numbers of dead is unclear, a witness who survived the attack told CNN: “They just slaughtered everyone. They killed kids, babies, grandmothers.” Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives were also neutralized during the operation, the IDF said. In a separate strike Sunday, the commander of the Hamas Southern District of National Security Muetaz Eid was also killed, the Israeli Air Force said.

